Kingdom season 5 official trailer teases the battle of Koku You Hills

On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the official website of Kingdom anime released the teaser promotional video of Kingdom season 5. With the new teaser, the anime teased the long-awaited battle of Koku You Hills. Hence, fans can hope to watch the Kan Ki army in action against the Zhao armies.

Following the end of Kingdom Season 4 back in October 2022, the anime announced a fifth season for the series. The anime is set to be released on January 7, 2024. However, the series had only released key visuals for the same till now. Fortunately, with over a month of time remaining, the anime released the promotional video for the fifth season.

Kingdom season 5 promotional video teases the Kan Ki army's battle at Koku You Hills

On Tuesday, November 21, the official sources of the Kingdom anime released the first promotional video teaser for Kingdom season 5. Expectedly, the upcoming anime is set to adapt the Koku You Campaign Arc.

As evident from the teaser trailer, following the end of Ai's rebellion, Qin is set to launch another campaign. This time it will be to take control of the Koku You Hills. It is a strategic area for both Qin and Zhao armies. Hence, Ei Sei can be seen sending Shin and the Hi Shin unit to support the campaign leader General Kan Ki and his army to take down the Zhao armies.

Ei Sei as seen in the Kingdom season 5 teaser trailer (Image via Studio Pierrot, Studio Signpost)

Kan Ki army is ready to slaughter and kill whatever comes their way in the war. While Shin is seemingly opposed to it, Kan Ki is set to guide him. As for the battle plan, considering that the battlefield's landscape is unique, the Kan Ki army can be seen planning to take control of all five hills in the area.

In response to this, Ri Boku, a member of the Three Great Heavens of Zhao and the leader of the Ri Boku Army, is set to send his right-hand man Deputy Kei Sha along with 40,000 Zhao soldiers to help reinforce the area together with Rigan's 30,000 troops.

Shin as seen in the Kingdom season 5 teaser trailer (Image via Studio Pierrot, Studio Signpost)

Fans are likely set to witness several new characters play key roles in the upcoming anime. This is also evident from the new and returning characters that are set to make their appearance in the upcoming anime. Some of the characters that are confirmed to make their appearance are Kan Ki, Koku'ou, Raido, Ma Ron, Na Ki, Rin Gyoku, Zenou, and Ki Sui.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.