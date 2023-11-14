Kingdom season 5 unveils main key visual ahead of premiere

On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the official website of the Kingdom anime released the main key visual of Kingdom season 5. In addition, the series also showed the returning and the additional cast members for the anime. The anime is set to premiere on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Kingdom, written and illustrated by Yasuhisa Hara, is a seinen manga series serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump since January 2006. Up till now, the manga has been collected into 69 tankōbon volumes and has released four anime, with a fifth one set to premiere soon.

Kingdom season 5 announces main key visual and additional cast

Expand Tweet

Kingdom season 5 is set to be released on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 12 am JST. The anime will premiere on NHK General channel. Prior to its release in the Winter 2024 anime season, the series' official website released its main key visual.

The anime is set to adapt the Koku You Campaign Arc. Therefore, the key visual showcases Xin, Zheng Ying, and Yi Huan, accompanied by members of the Zhao Military - Ri Boku, Kei Sha, and Ki Sui. Fortunately, the anime also revealed their cast members, introducing fans to both returning and new voice cast members.

Ri Boku as seen in the Kingdom anime (Image via Studio Pierrot, Studio Signpost)

Toshiyuki Morikawa will be voicing Ri Boku/Li Mu in Kingdom season 5. He has previously voiced Two-Face from Batman Ninja (movie), Julius Novachrono from Black Clover, Minato Namikaze from Naruto, and Kagaya Ubuyashiki from Demon Slayer.

Daisuke Hirakawa will be voicing Kei Sha/Qing She. He has before voiced Enmu in Demon Slayer, Rei Ryugazaki from Free!, and Noriaki Kakyoin from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders.

Lastly, Kōji Ishii will be voicing Ki Sui/Ji Hui in Kingdom season 5. He has previously voiced Silva Zoldyck from Hunter X Hunter and Zenburu Gugu from Overlord.

What is Kingdom anime about?

Xin as seen in the Kingdom anime (Image via Studio Pierrot, Studio Signpost)

Kingdom anime follows the story of a slave boy named Xin. Despite his position in society, Xin dreamt of becoming a great General for the state of Qin. To fulfill his dream, Xin decides to take his first steps as he helps the young king of Qin, Ying Zheng, to fulfill their shared dream of unifying China.

As Qin began rising to power in the state, Xin did all that he could to become a superior commander of the army. In time, Xi became a General and led an army capable of defeating the Seven Warring States.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.