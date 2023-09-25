Kingdom season 5 confirms release date with a new key visual

On September 25, 2023, Kingdom season 5 unveiled a new key visual confirming the anime's release on January 6, 2024, at 12 am JST. According to the visual, the upcoming anime series will begin broadcasting on NHK General TV in Japan.

Under Studio Pierrot and Studio Signpost's production, the Kingdom season 5 TV anime series has become one of the most eagerly anticipated titles. Besides revealing the anime's release date and time, the new key visual illustrated the iconic characters from Kan Ki's Cavalry, including Kan Ki, Raido, Koku'Ou, and Ma Ron. Information regarding the cast for these characters has also been revealed.

Kingdom season 5 will premiere on January 6, 2024, at NHK General

According to the latest key visual released on Monday, September 25, 2023, Kingdom season 5 will begin airing on January 6, 2024, at 12 am JST, on NHK General in Japan. Following the first key visual that depicted the Hi Shin Unit, the latest illustration showcases the "Band of Bandits," or the four members of Kan Ki's Army.

The Huan Cavalry, or Kan Ki's Army, is known as a military force led by the charismatic General Kan Ki. According to the Kingdom's narrative, the Kan Ki Army (Qin Army) was originally a bandit group that Kan Ki formed from multiple independent bandit clans.

The latest key visual for Kingdom's fifth season (Image via Studio Pierrot/Studio Signpost)

The latest Kingdom Season 5 key visual illustrates General Kan Ki, his female archer Koku'Ou, his staff Rai Do, and Ma Ron. The visual shows them getting ready to fight the Zhao army in the battle of Koku You Hill. Evidently, they will have a big part to play in the upcoming season.

Aside from the key visual, the official website of Kingdom season 5 has also revealed the cast and quoted their comments. Fans would like to know that Kentaro Ito, who plays Renji Abarai in Bleach, will voice the charismatic leader, Kan Ki.

Kan Ki, as seen in a key visual (Image via Studio Pierrot/Studio Signpost)

According to his comments, the seiyuu (voice actor) looks forward to seeing the members of the Kanki family demonstrating their skills as ex-bandits. On the other hand, the character of Koku'Ou will be voiced by Haruka Nagamine. The voice actress mentioned how elated she was when she read the battle for the first time in the original manga.

Meanwhile, Kenji Nomura will be playing the role of Rai Do, according to the official website of Kingdom season 5. The seiyuu expressed his gratitude for being a part of the series and hoped to do justice to Rai Do's role. Lastly, Mototeru Sakuma has been selected as the voice actor for Ma Ron. He is equally excited to be a part of the show and asked the viewers to look forward to the fifth season.

About Kingdom season 5

Ri Shin, as seen in the anime (Image via Perriot/Studio Sign Post)

Based on the manga series written and illustrated by Yasuhisa Hara, Kingdom anime will see its fifth season released on January 6, 2024. The upcoming installment will continue the story of Ri Shin and cover the highly anticipated Koku You Campaign Arc.

In other words, the next installment will adapt the manga starting from chapter 441. The fifth season will highlight the battle between the Qin Army (Kan Ki's Army) and the Zhao Army at Koku You Hill. As such, ardent fans of Kingdom anime can expect a fascinating aspect of the General Kan Ki.

