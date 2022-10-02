Kingdom season 5: Expected release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Yasuhisa Hara’s Kingdom is one of the most loved historical fiction series in the Seinen demographic. Its popularity skyrocketed in no time after it got adapted into an anime series under Studio Pierrot’s production with Jun Kamiya as the director. This year on October 2, the anime concluded its fourth season, and fans are getting impatient for season 5.

Soon after the finale of season 4, the anime's official website revealed that the fifth installment of the series will premiere in 2024. A short teaser regarding season 5 also dropped featuring Kan Ki, the member of the Six Great Generals of Qin, mostly known by his epithet The Beheader, who made his debut in episode 17 of season 1.

When will Kingdom season 5 be released, and where to watch it?

Expected release

The official teaser of Kingdom season 5 has only been given a release window, and the exact date is yet to be announced. However, by looking at the patterns of the previous four seasons, fans can expect the fifth installment to be released sometime between April and July 2024.

The teaser announced that a broadcast decision will be made soon, in which everything regarding the cast, staff, opening, and ending themes will be disclosed to fans.

Streaming platforms

In June 2012, Funimation acquired the simulcast rights for the anime. Later, following Sony’s acquisition of Crunchyroll, the series was moved into the latter’s massive library. As all four seasons of the anime series are available on Crunchyroll, the fifth season will also be added eventually.

On Crunchyroll, fans can either watch the episode free of cost with multiple ads or get a premium membership with a 14-day free trial. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video also stream all four seasons of Kingdom, but only in a few selected regions.

Here’s how Crunchyroll describes the story:

A nameless boy and a young king have grown up in a nation plagued by war. The boy, Xin, has countlessly proven himself on the battlefield, and although initially starting on bad terms, he and the young king, Zheng, have become comrades. Zheng wishes to bring all the warring states under Qin, while Xin climbs the ranks to become a Great General. Both of their ambitions will change history forever.

What to expect from season 5?

The fourth season of Kingdom covered five arcs starting from chapter 364 of volume 34 to 441 of volume 41 into 26 episodes. Season 4’s finale, The Six Great Generals' Whereabouts, haven’t even completed the Koku You Campaign arc, the sixteenth story arc of the story, which means the fifth installment will continue Ri Shin, Ei Sei, and Ou Hon’s ascension.

