Spy x Family season 2 unveils official trailer highlighting Forger family's upcoming adventures

On September 25, Spy x Family season 2 unveiled its main trailer ahead of its premiere on October 7, 2023. The eagerly anticipated sequel will see the beloved characters from Tatsuya Endo's manga returning once again for another exciting adventure. Apart from teasing the Forger family's next adventure, the exhilarating trailer has revealed the upcoming anime's opening and ending theme songs.

Undoubtedly, Spy x Family season 2 has become one of the highly anticipated sequels for the upcoming Fall 2023 anime season. The second season of Spy x Family is expected to follow the success of its first season, which was released in 2022.

From the trailer, it's apparent that the sequel will adapt one of the best arcs from the manga. Notably, the latest clip has also provided information regarding the cast and staff members.

Spy x Family season 2 has dropped its main trailer featuring the beloved cast

On Monday, September 25, the staff of Spy x Family season 2 released its main trailer, accompanied by the sequel's theme songs. According to the latest clip, the opening theme, titled Kurakura is performed by Ado, while the ending song, titled Todome no Ichigeki, is performed by Vaundy ft. Cory Wong. As per the clip, the anime is going to release its first episode on October 7, 2023.

The latest clip of Spy x Family season 2 highlights Anya's academic troubles and her iconic facial expressions, and also sees Loid and Yor going on a date with Anya secretly stalking them. The trailer also teased Yor receiving a mission, which would become one of the pivotal moments for the next season's narrative.

Yor receiving a mission (Image via Wit Studio/Cloverworks)

Since the first season of Spy x Family covered up to 38 chapters of Tatsuya Endo's manga, the upcoming installment will cover the remaining portion of the Imperial Scholars Mixer arc, and adapt the highly anticipated Cruise Adventure arc, starting from chapter 43. As such, Spy x Family season 2 will see Yor having her best moment to shine.

As mentioned previously, the latest clip has also revealed details about the cast and staff. Produced by Wit Studio and Cloverworks, Spy x Family season 2 will see Kazuhiro Furuhashi returning and sharing the directorial duties with Takahiro Harada. Moroever, Ichirou Ookouchi, who has earlier worked on Mobile Suit: Gundam: The Witch of Mercury, will handle the composition of the series.

A clip from the trailer (Image via Wit Studio/Cloverworks)

To fans' delight, Kazuaki Shimada will also reprise his role as the character designer for the upcoming season of Spy x Family. As for the main cast members, Takuya Eguchi will return to voice Loid Forger, while Saori Hayami will also reprise her role as Yor Forger. Similarly, Atsumi Tanezaki will once again lend her voice to Anya Forger's character.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

