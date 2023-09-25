Haikyuu!! the Movie: The Battle at the Garbage Dump announces release date with an official trailer and a key visual

On September 24, the staff of the Haikyuu!! anime announced the release date of Haikyuu!! the Movie: The Battle at the Garbage Dump with an official trailer and key visual. The movie is set to be released on Friday, February 16, 2024. The trailer focuses on the upcoming match while the key visual focuses on Hinata and Kenma.

Haikyuu!! the Movie: The Battle at the Garbage Dump is set to be a sequel movie for the television anime's fourth season. Set after Karasuno High's win against Inarizaki High, it will center on Karasuna High's decisive match against Nekoma High.

Haikyuu!! the Movie: The Battle at the Garbage Dump key visual and trailer depict the upcoming decisive battle

On Sunday, September 24, the staff of Haikyuu!! anime franchise announced that Haikyuu!! the Movie: The Battle at the Garbage Dump will be released on Friday, February 16, 2024, in Japan. The announcement was made at Haikyu!! Festa 2023 event, in which the staff revealed the film's first trailer and key visual.

The key visual features Hinata Shouyo and Kenma Kozume, both of whom are set to play vital roles in the upcoming match between Karasuno High and Nekoma High. It depicts the two characters facing off each other by pointing knives at one another. Unbeknownst to several fans, this visual has directly been picked from a panel from the original manga by Haruichi Furudate.

The film's first trailer started off with a flashback of Hinata and Kenma's first encounter. Hinata was rearing to go for Karasuno High, while Kenma despite being a starter, wasn't that interested in volleyball. That said, everything was set to change following their first meeting.

Karasuno High and Nekoma High were rivals and would regularly play each other in practice matches. However, the two teams were yet to face each other in an official match in the Nationals. With the decisive match finally scheduled in the Nationals, the two teams are set to go at each other with everything they have got.

Kozume Kenma as seen in the Haikyuu!! the Movie: The Battle at the Garbage Dump trailer (Image via Production I.G)

As evident from the first trailer, even Kenma, who wasn't that interested in volleyball, can be seen giving his all, all while competing against his friend Hinata.

Alongside the animated scenes from the upcoming movie, the trailer also announced the film's director and writer. Susumu Mitsunaka, who was majorly responsible for the anime's first and third seasons, will both direct and write the scripts for Haikyuu!! the Movie: The Battle at the Garbage Dump.

