Haikyuu!! Final movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump unveils new trailer ahead of premiere

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, the official team behind Haikyuu!! Final movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump streamed a new promotional video featuring Karasuno and Nekoma High's players. The latest PV hypes up the movie which is planned to premiere on February 16, 2024, in Japan.

Haikyuu!! Final movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump is the first of the two-part theatrical conclusion to the Volleyball anime. The film is all set to cover Haruichi Furudate's manga from chapter 291 and highlight the decisive game between Karasuno and Nekoma High School.

Haikyuu!! Final movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump new trailer teases Karasuno vs. Nekoma High

As mentioned earlier, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for Haikyuu!! Final movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump shared a new trailer on Wednesday, just before the film's official screening in Japan on February 16, 2024.

The short clip begins with Tobio Kageyama telling Shoyo Hinata after returning from the All-Japan Youth Training Camp that he can fly even further. Kageyama's resonating words are followed by the visuals of the animal motifs of Karasuno (crow) and Nekoma High (Cat).

Karasuno vs Nekoma, as seen in the trailer (Image via Production I.G)

Following that, the PV moves to the decisive match between Karasuno High and Nekoma High and highlights Hinaya Shoyo and Kenma Kozume's rivalry, with the former hyping up the Nekoma setter for the match.

On the other hand, Nekoma High School's captain, Tetsuro Kuro, looks eager to participate in the Dumpster battle. After saying "It's reward time," the captain finally starts the game.

After that, the trailer showcases the heated battle between Karasuno vs. Nekoma, with SPYAIR's theme song, Orange, playing in the background.

Tetsuro Kuro, as seen in the trailer (Image via Production I.G)

Notably, the PV contains plenty of dialogue which only hypes up the upcoming Haikyuu!! Final movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump. Besides that, the trailer also teases Kuro and Kenma's childhood. A flashback scene featuring Hinata and Kenma is also shown.

Overall, the 1-minute-27-second trailer captures the mood and tone of the film. From Hinata's spike to Kageyama's "perfect" serve to the Nekoma players' resilience, the trailer brings out the Dumpster battle's essence.

Additional information

Kenma and Shoyo, as seen in the trailer (Image via Production I.G)

Susumu Mitsunaka is both directing and writing the scripts for Haikyuu!! Final movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump at Production I.G Studio. Mariko Ishikawa is listed as the assistant director, while Takahiro Kishida is in charge of character designs.

The film sees returning cast members, including Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama, Ayumu Murase as Shoyo Hinata, Yuki Kaji as Kenma Kozume, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Nishinoya, Yuichi Nakamura as Tetsuro Kuroo, and others.

As was revealed earlier, the movie will hit the IMAX screens on the same date as its theatrical release.

Haikyuu!! Final movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump will showcase the game between Karasuno High and Nekoma High School, which takes place after Karasuno's win against Inarizaki High School in season 4 of the TV anime.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.