After a long wait, Haikyuu!! Final Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump finally hit the big screens in Japan on February 16, 2024. The reception was fantastic as the film collected a staggering 890 million yen on the opening day, making it the fourth highest-grossing opening day collection in the history of the Japanese box office.

Based on Haruichi Furudate's eponymous Japanese manga, Haikyuu!! Final Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump serves as the sequel movie to the TV anime's fourth season. Notably, this is the first of the two-part theatrical conclusion to the anime, and it covers the Karasuno vs. Nekoma High School game from the manga.

Haikyuu!! Final Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump becomes fourth highest-grossing film in Japan

According to the official X (formerly Twitter) handle for Haikyuu!! Final Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump, the film collected 890 million yen (close to $6 million) on its opening day on February 16, 2024, making it the fourth highest-grossing opening day in Japan's history.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train still tops the chart, collecting 1.2 billion yen on the first day, while Jujutsu Kaisen 0 holds the second spot with 1.05 billion yen. As such, Haikyuu!! Final Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump is only next to One Piece Film: Red, which is sitting at the third spot with 1 billion yen.

This only shows how popular the Volleyball anime franchise is. The movie had high expectations from fans even before its premiere on February 16, 2024, and the box office records on the opening day suggest it's a massive hit.

Shoyo Hinata, as seen in the movie (Image via Production I.G)

Earlier, the film's director, Susumu Mitsunaka disclosed in an interview in Nikkei Entertainment Magazine's March 2024 that the production team put the most effort into the final play of the Karasuno vs Nekoma High game. As a result, his words hyped up the film a notch higher.

Notably, the film received IMAX screens on the same date as its theatrical release, thus allowing fans to appreciate the Karasuno vs. Nekoma game in greater detail. Considering how well the movie has done on the first day, anime enthusiasts are looking forward to its performance in the coming weeks.

However, it's unfortunate that there are no details available about Haikyuu!! Final Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump's international release. Nevertheless, given its popularity outside Japan, the release date is expected to be announced sooner rather than later.

Additional information about the movie

The renowned director, Susumu Mitsunaka, has both directed and written the scripts for Haikyuu!! Final Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump at Production I.G, with Mariko Ishikawa as the assistant director. Takahiro Kishida is listed as the character designer, while SPYAIR has performed the theme song, Orange.

The film features returning cast members, with Ayumu Murase as Shoyo Hinata, Yuki Kaji as Kenma Kozume, Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama, Yuichi Nakamura as Tetsuro Kuro, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Nishinoya, and others.

The sequel film delves into the crunch game between Karasuno High School and Nekoma High School at the Nationals. Notably, the events of this game take place after Karasuno's victory against Inarizaki in season 4 of the TV anime series.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.