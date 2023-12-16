Haikyuu!! Final movie reveals theme song and new trailer at Jump Festa 2024

Jump Festa 2024 has kicked off with the Haikyuu!! Red Stage as the anime's voice actors revealed a new promotional video for the upcoming Haikyuu!! Final movie. With the new promotional video, the anime movie gave fans a preview of its theme song "Orange," performed by SPYAIR.

Haikyuu!! the Movie: The Battle at the Garbage Dump is set to be released on Friday, February 16, 2024, in Japan.

Haikyuu!! TO THE TOP ended back in December 2020, following which, the movie is set to be a sequel to the television anime. After Karasuno High won their match against Inarizaki High, they were set up for their fateful decisive Round of 16 match against Nekoma High.

Haikyuu!! Final Movie's new PV previews the anime's theme song

Jump Festa 2024 Haikyuu!! Super Stage was presented by the voice actors of Hinata Shouyo (Ayumu Murase), Kageyama Tobio (Kaito Ishikawa), Kozume Kenma (Yuuki Kaji), and Kuroo Tetsurou (Yuuichi Nakamura) as they revealed the movie's new promotional video together.

The Red Stage segment began with an AR football session, followed by the voice actors sharing their favorite scenes from the movie and a Q&A session. Given the length at which the sessions went, it seemed like the voice actors were only set to promote Haikyuu!! Final Movie.

Kozume Kenma as seen in the new Haikyuu!! PV (Image via Production I.G)

However, right after those, the voice actors had the audience take part in another AR volleyball session to unlock the new Haikyuu!! Final movie promotional video. The promotional video gave fans glimpses of the film, setting up the match and revealing some exciting scenes from the same.

In addition, the promotional video revealed Haikyuu!! final movie's theme song and gave fans a preview of the same. The theme song will be titled "Orange." It will be performed by the Japanese Rock Band SPYAIR.

Nekoma High Team as seen in the new Haikyuu!! final movie PV (Image via Production I.G)

Following that, the Red Stage revealed a new artwork by manga creator Haruichi Furudate, which was set to be the cover illustration for the special volume 33.5. There are only 2 million copies of the same available, which will be distributed in the theaters on the movie's opening day. The Special Volume 33.5 is set to feature newly drawn illustrations, Q&As, and storyboards.

Kuroo Tetsurou as seen in the new Haikyuu!! final movie PV (Image via Production I.G)

Following that, the voice cast members also revealed the new Haikyuu!! magazine. The cover illustration revealed the new looks of protagonists Hinata Shouyo and Kageyama Tobio. The illustration depicted how the two players would look in 2024. The magazine was set to feature interviews and a spinoff manga.

Lastly, the Red Stage announced details surrounding Gekidan Haikyuu!! (Stage production) and revealed another new illustration by manga creator Haruichi Furudate.