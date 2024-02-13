Haikyuu!! The Battle at the Garbage Dump director hypes up the movie's climax

Haikyuu!! The Battle at the Garbage Dump is set to be released on Friday, February 16, 2024, at theaters in Japan. However, before the film's release, the anime's director Susumu Mitsunaka hyped up the movie's "final play" scene in a recent interview.

After Karasuno High's victory against Inarizaki High in the Round of 32 of the Nationals, Haikyuu!! The Battle at the Garbage Dump is set to adapt Karasuna High's decisive match against Nekoma High. The winner of the upcoming match will qualify for the quarter-final round of the Nationals.

Haikyuu!! The Battle at the Garbage Dump set for an intense climax

On February 7, 2024, more than a week before the release of Haikyuu!! The Battle at the Garbage Dump movie, the official X account of Haikyuu!! anime posted the English version of Haikyuu!! series director, Susumu Mitsunaka's interview in Nikkei Entertainment Magazine’s” March 2024 issue.

Days after that, the X account pointed out what the director had to say about the movie's "final play" scene.

Kenma Kozume and Tetsurou Kuroo as seen in the Haikyuu!! movie (Image via Production I.G)

According to the interview, Director Susumu Mitsunaka put the most effort into the "final play" of the match. Hence, the match's climax is set to be very intense in terms of animation. The camera work in the scene is a technique that was used in the opening of the anime's second season.

Additionally, the Director added that the scene was so intense that even the voice actors were curious about what was happening in the scene. With that, Mitsunaka hoped to create something very impactful that could bring the "final play" scene to life in a compelling way. He wished that the "final play" scene would end up becoming a topic of discussion and resonate with the audiences' hearts.

What to expect from Haikyuu!! The Battle at the Garbage Dump?

Days before the film's release, the official website of Haikyuu!! anime released new preview images for the movie. Based on the preview images, fans can expect the movie to focus a lot on the Nekoma High duo of Kozume Kenma and Kuroo Tetsurou.

Fans can expect to see their backstory and how the two players ended up playing volleyball together, despite Kenma's disdain for physical activities. Additionally, the anime movie is set to see the two players put in their best efforts as they hope to give their coach Yasufumi Nekomata a decisive victory against Nekoma High's rivals Karasuno High in an official match.