Jujutsu Kaisen fans fear Maki's fate against Sukuna over an unpleasant record

Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 have the fandom waiting with bated breath as the story takes another surprising turn. On one side, they are eager to know the outcome of Yuta’s attack on Sukuna. On the other hand, and possibly more importantly, the raw scans revealed another much-loved character being introduced into the fray.

MIA so far, Maki Zenin steps in to reinforce the Jujutsu High sorcerers. Her appearance will be greatly welcomed and truth be told, immensely necessary. With her Katana, the Soul Splitter, which she acquired from Mai, the swordswoman attacks and catches Ryomen Sukuna by surprise. She successfully stabs him too, driving the blade through him.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen's history of women battling antagonists isn't too promising.

Fans worried about Jujutsu Kaisen's execution of female characters' battles

A recent post on X brought up past instances of Jujutsu Kaisen's female cast going toe-to-toe with major opponents—Nobara Kugisaki against the despicable Mahito during the Shibuya Arc and Yuki Tsukumo taking on Kenjaku. The thing in common between these two fights is that both ended with the antagonists brutally defeating Nobara and Yuki, respectively.

Now, with the series peaking, Maki Zenin has joined the fight and has gone straight for the Demon King. While this is a welcoming sight for fans' sore eyes, it has also left them quite concerned.

Witnessing Nobara and Yuki's fates, fans fear the same might happen with Maki. With due credit to the two female sorcerers, Maki has seen her popularity grow as the story progresses. She is a treasured character of the series and likely the only female remaining at this point.

Fans hope Maki breaks the cycle

Fans were quick to take to social media with hopeful messages for the beloved Maki Zenin. The fate suffered by Nobara and later Yuki was indeed terrible. Now, it is Maki who has stepped into the spotlight.

But this version of Maki has been compared to Toji Fushiguro, whose skills speak for themselves.

Following the release of chapter 251 spoilers, the fandom has chosen to rally behind the Zenin clanswoman. They are hopeful that she will survive this bout with the King of Curses and are optimistic that she will break the curse.

Following her encounter with Rokujushi Miyo, she was able to unlock the full potential of her Heavenly Restriction. The time spent in his Domain enabled her to break free of her mental restraints and achieve her peak mindset.

Conclusion

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251's release is on the horizon. The spoilers and raw scans look promising as the tide of battle finally looks to be turning in favor of the Jujutsu High sorcerers. Not only are their numbers against Sukuna increasing, but the quality, aka strength, is as well.

But spoilers and raw scans can only reveal so much. Fans will have to wait a bit more before the chapter's official release. The official translation is set to be released on Monday, January 19, 2024, at 12 am JST in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 12.