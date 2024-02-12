Jujutsu Kaisen: Maki won't be getting involved in the battle against Sukuna (& the reason is blatantly obvious)

In recent years, Jujutsu Kaisen has surged in popularity in the anime and manga communities due to its captivating plot and characters. Recent developments in the manga, particularly the ongoing clash between protagonist Yuji Itadori and antagonist Ryomen Sukuna have intensified fan excitement.

Mangaka Gege Akutami has also recently focused on characters like Yuta and Higuruma, drawing attention to their roles in the narrative. However, the absence of formidable figures like Maki Zen'in has sparked fan speculation about her potential return.

Many theories speculate on Maki's reappearance, with some questioning whether she possesses the strength to confront Sukuna, which could explain her absence from the ongoing conflict.

Nonetheless, considering Maki's current strength and abilities as well as recent plot developments, it seems unlikely that she will play an active role in the showdown against Sukuna.

Exploring the reasons why Maki may not appear during the battle against Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen

In the latest chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen, the intense battle between Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna commands the spotlight. Amid these pivotal developments, the absence of Maki Zen'in has left fans questioning the reasons for her absence in the conflict against Sukuna.

Despite her enhanced strength after fulfilling the Heavenly Restrictions, Maki has not made an appearance or joined any confrontations in the ongoing narrative of the manga. This absence has led fans to speculate about the reasons behind Mangaka Gege Akutami's decision not to include her in the ongoing struggle.

Numerous speculations have arisen in the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase regarding Maki's potential role in defeating Sukuna, with some theories suggesting that she may not stand a chance against the King of Curses despite her overpowering strength.

One argument stems from Maki's previous encounter with Sukuna after he acquired Megumi Fushiguro’s body. Despite putting up a valiant effort alongside Yuji, they failed to restrain Sukuna.

At that time, Sukuna had only recently taken control of Megumi’s body and had not fully submerged his soul in the Bath. However, Sukuna now possesses full control over the body and has also reincarnated. His present strength is enough to defeat even one of the strongest sorcerers of the present era, Satoru Gojo, making Maki's chances of victory appear slim.

Even if they all gain strength during the one month before confronting Sukuna, Maki may still fall short, especially if Sukuna activates his domain, Malevolent Shrine.

Some fans have speculated whether Maki's lack of cursed energy would render her immune to Sukuna's domain and its sure-hit effect, akin to Toji Fushiguro.

However, Sukuna's domain uses techniques like Cleave and Dismantle, which target both living and non-living entities within its range, as seen during Sukuna's battle against Mahoraga in the Shibuya Incident Arc. This suggests that Maki would still be vulnerable to Sukuna's domain.

Exploring the possibilities of Maki surviving Malevolent Shrine

The likelihood of Maki surviving Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine domain, particularly his world-cutting slash, is exceedingly slim, given its ability to cut through space, the world, and existence itself.

This technique rendered even Gojo’s Limitless technique useless. Thus, Maki surviving or even tanking such an attack is highly unlikely. However, Sukuna presently suffers from injuries following his battle with Gojo and is unable to open his domain at the moment.

Therefore, during his current confrontation with Yuji and Yuta in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250, he may sustain further injuries, considering how he must face Yuta’s Authentic Mutual Love domain with his Copy techniques, and also his formidable Shikigami, the Queen of Curses, Rika.

In case Yuta fails, fans can anticipate Maki stepping in to assist Yuji in taking down Sukuna, who would likely be weakened enough for them to handle together. Although Maki may be capable of enduring a weakened Sukuna with assistance, it would be unlikely for her to do so alone.

Some fans are hopeful that without Sukuna’s domain, Maki may be lurking in the shadows, ready to strike the antagonist at the right moment and take him down.

