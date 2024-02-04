My Hero Academia: Deku might never become a hero even after defeating Shigaraki

In recent years My Hero Academia has emerged as one of the most popular series in the anime and manga circles. The ongoing events in the manga have sparked significant hype among fans. The current focal point in the manga is the highly anticipated final showdown between the arch-nemesis — the protagonist Deku and the ultimate villain, Tomura Shigaraki.

This climactic clash has ignited a flurry of theories, debates, and discussions among fans regarding the potential outcomes of their confrontation. One of these speculations revolves around the future trajectory of their battle and how it might impact Deku's aspirations to become the world’s top hero.

Unfortunately for the fandom, there is a prevailing concern that their worst fears may come true. Deku’s ongoing struggle against Shigaraki strongly suggests that Deku may never fulfill his dreams of becoming the hero he aspired to be. Numerous instances from past events in the My Hero Academia storyline may have already served as foreshadowing for such a potentially disheartening development.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia manga.

Deku’s final showdown with Shigaraki might have a lasting impact on his future as a hero in My Hero Academia

Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi's current storyline in My Hero Academia has reached a crucial point. It is showcasing the highly anticipated final showdown between Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, and Tomura Shigaraki.

This climactic battle has generated immense excitement among fans. However, the recent chapters of the manga reveal that Deku has sustained severe and seemingly irreversible injuries during the confrontation.

This has sparked concerns and apprehensions among the fandom about the future of the series' protagonist. The physical toll on Deku's body, as depicted in the latest chapters, hints at the potential challenges and uncertainties awaiting him post-battle with the formidable villain.

Deku vs. Shigaeaki in My Hero Academia anime (Image via studio Bones)

Deku’s current state of physique, as seen in My Hero Academia chapter 413, suggests that he may be incapacitated from engaging in combat for an extended period, or possibly permanently. The storyline in My Hero Academia has previously emphasized that the extensive use of Deku's One For All quirk has already inflicted severe damage on his arms, legs, and overall body.

In light of the ongoing intense confrontation with the formidable antagonist Shigaraki, Deku emerges victorious. However, there is a strong suggestion that he may have to endure lasting consequences on his body and his aspiration to become the world's top hero.

Deku in chapter 412 (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Chapter 413 highlights Deku seemingly about to let go of OFA to secure victory against Shigaraki. This crucial juncture underscores the potential scenario where the protagonist may have to part ways with his quirk.

In the aftermath of this confrontation, it seems plausible that Deku will be left profoundly battered; grappling with irreversible physical injuries that even Recovery Girl's quirk might be unable to cure.

Horikoshi sensei may have a way to save Deku

Nevertheless, a glimmer of hope may still exist for fans, as there remains a potential way for Deku to regain his former health and resume his journey toward becoming the hero he aspired to be.

Through this process, not only could his physique be recovered, but also his quirk factor might be reinstated to its former prowess, allowing the protagonist to unlock his full potential once again.

Deku and Shigaraki (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

The narrative of My Hero Academia has already presented a precedent for such recovery through the journey of the third-year hero student, Lemillion, aka Mirio Togata. Even though Togata temporarily lost his formidable quirk due to the quirk-erasure bullets, he eventually regained it, thanks to Eri-chan’s Rewind quirk.

Similarly, there is a plausible scenario wherein Eri-chan could play a pivotal role in restoring Deku to his previous state, reinstating both his physique and quirk to their former glory, the same way she did with Mirio Togata.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates in 2024.