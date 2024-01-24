My Hero Academia Chapter 413 spoilers: Deku agrees to give up OFA completely to defeat Shigaraki

Fans eagerly waited for My Hero Academia chapter 413 to reveal the aftermath of Kudo’s shocking declaration regarding OFA. The spoilers released today did not disappoint. The official translation is set to be released on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST.

In the previous chapter, Deku suffered the backlash from Gear Shift and refused to give up on Shigaraki despite the latter’s urging. Star and Stripe’s arm appeared inside the vestige world, which prompted Kudo to tell Deku to give up One for All.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 413.

My Hero Academia chapter 413 spoilers and raw scans show Star and Stripe pointing out a crack in Shigaraki's armor

Star and Stripe in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

According to the spoilers, My Hero Academia chapter 413 is titled “Lump of Lead.”

The chapter starts with a flashback of Star and Stripe’s final moment inside AFO vestiges when she notices a crying child and points it out to All Might. After waking up on the battlefield at present, All Might realises that OFA is becoming frayed. Edgeshot tells him that he has to stay awake to live.

Shigaraki can’t understand why he has a vision of Star and Stripe even after her death and wonders if this is the inherited will she was speaking of. Meanwhile, Kudo explains to Deku that previously Shigaraki’s frustration and anger used to resemble a shapeless lump of lead, which has now solidified into realized hatred and formed a concrete structure.

However, All Might’s vestige notices a crack, which represents the wound that opened up during Tomura’s fight with Star and Stripe. It’s a crack in his conscience, a mental wound that a Quirk cannot heal. Given that Tomura is currently too powerful to defeat in a fight, they must seek to defeat him from the inside.

The best way to do that is to overflow his chalice, so to speak, by transferring OFA to Shigaraki. This will widen the crack and allow the vestiges to affect Tomura’s consciousness directly. However, En disagrees with this plan and fears that it will only make him stronger in the same way absorbing Danger Sense did.

Kudo says that instead of gently passing it to him, they should rather throw OFA at Shigaraki, overwhelming him. Kudo volunteers to go first, testing this theory. Since only Shinomori got absorbed earlier, they know that the additional Quirk factors from the users (and their Vestiges along with it) can be absorbed one at a time.

However, En again disagrees and offers himself up, since Smokescreen is currently the least effective Quirk. It would be too difficult for them if Shigaraki gets to use a powerful quirk like Gear Shift. However, Kudo says that if Shigaraki uses Gear Shift after the transfer, he will feel the recoil for both his use and for all the times Deku has recently used it.

Bruce says that while he will always follow Kudo, he does not agree with this plan. Kudo admits that it is a risky move. Nana realizes that Deku considers OFA a treasure he received from his favorite hero, and thus doesn’t want to part with it. Kudo asks Banjo to stay with Deku and leaves the rest to Yoichi.

When he asks Deku for his consent, Deku agrees to give up OFA. Deku then reinforces himself with Blackwhip and tears off Shigaraki’s arm. My Hero Academia chapter 413 ends with Shigaraki repeating the same words from the Dark Hero arc: “Looking at you, I'd never guess you're a hero"

