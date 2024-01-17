My Hero Academia: Did Deku gain Star and Stripe's Quirk? Explained

My Hero Academia chapter 412 is officially set to be released on Monday, January 22, 2024. However, its spoilers and leaks have already dropped online. The latest manga chapter is set to see the return of Star and Stripe, however, this is planned to happen in a way no one imagined.

The manga's previous chapter saw Shigaraki Tomura touching Izuku Midoriya. While Deku was afraid of Shigaraki's Decay Quirk, using the opportunity, Shigaraki stole one of Deku's One For All Quirks - Danger Sense. Having lost Danger Sense, Midoriya was left to figure out how to fight using his remaining Quirks.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

Did My Hero Academia chapter 412 hint at Deku receiving the New Order?

Star and Stripe as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 412 spoilers saw Deku fighting Tomura Shigaraki after losing his Danger Sense. Given that Shigaraki now possessed it, Deku was having a hard time fighting him and was pushing himself over the limit even to fight toe-to-toe with his opponent.

Just then, the manga shifted its focus to Kudou inside the One For All vestige world. Within this, Kudou was shown thinking how, at first, he could not accept Deku as the ninth user. Therefore, he took a glance over his past to learn that Deku never gave up on anyone, no matter if it was someone who bullied him like Bakugo, or any other hero.

Expand Tweet

Right after, the manga saw Star and Stripe's hand appear inside the Vestige world. This hand pointed toward something as both Kudou and Toshinori Yagi were directed to look at something. Upon being surprised by what Star and Stripe wanted to show them, Kudou asked Deku to let go of One For All Quirk.

The manga then showed a recreation of the panel from the beginning of the series in which All Might had told Deku that he could become a hero. With all such developments, one can only presume that Deku is set to receive a new Quirk. That could be the only explanation for why Kudou would want Izuku Midoriya to let go of One For All Quirk.

Star and Stripe as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

That said, it is tough to say that Deku is set to receive Star and Stripe's New Order Quirk. However, with the sudden appearance of the late hero's hand inside the vestige world, the New Order might be the new quirk that Deku is set to receive.

As fans would know, Star and Stripe's New Order Quirk allowed the hero to assign two rules at a time. Near the end of her life, Star and Stripe used one of her rules to stop Decay from killing her. Unfortunately, that did not work as well as the hero might have expected.

Cathleen Bate as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Shueisha)

However, Star and Stripe's second rule was for her Quirk to revolt against other Quirks. This resulted in Cathleen's vestige tearing apart from Tomura, All For One, and the vestiges of the stolen Quirks. Following that, Cathleen was confirmed to have passed away. Nevertheless, her vestige happened to appear inside OFA's vestige world.

Thus, it can be presumed that Star and Stripe's vestige was offering Deku to take her Quirk - New Order. However, because one of her final rules was set for New Order to revolt against other Quirks, Kudou may have wanted Deku to let go of One For All so that he could easily take over the New Order Quirk.