My Hero Academia chapter 412 spoilers: Kudo Tells Deku to give up OFA as a new quirk might be in store for him

My Hero Academia chapter 412 is set to be released on Monday, January 22, 2024. However, its spoilers and leaks have already emerged online. The previous chapter saw the One For All vestiges planning to get Deku to run away to save themselves. However, Deku, who still viewed Shigaraki as a human, wanted to stay and fight him.

The previous chapter revealed what happened when Shinomori's vestige was taken away by Shigaraki. The villain possessed Danger Sense and used it to avoid Deku's attacks. While the vestiges wanted to run away, believing that Shigaraki was ruin incarnate, Deku was certain that somewhere deep inside, Shigaraki was a person.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 412 spoilers and raw scans: Star and Stripe's arm appears in the vestige world

Deku using Delaware Smash previously in the anime (Image via BONES)

According to the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 412, the upcoming chapter will be titled "History's Craziest Hero." This is inspired by the previous chapter title, "History's Greatest Villain."

My Hero Academia chapter 412 opened with an x-ray of Deku's arm. It showed how he had been using Black Whip inside his arms to expand his muscles. He then went on to punch Shigaraki again using Fa Jin and the wind pressure. This was followed by flashbacks of him using OFA on his fingers throughout the series.

Deku then used Delaware Smash to destroy the ground. Shigaraki laughed at the situation, as Deku was quite clever in destroying the fighting arena itself as it would prevent him from using his Decay properly. Nevertheless, the villain tried to touch the ground again. However, the cloud of dust from the previous attack hadn't dissipated yet.

Shigaraki Tomura as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

That's when many Black Whips came out of the smokescreen to attack Shigaraki. Deku came from above and tore off Shigaraki's arm with a punch. The hero seemingly used Gearshift's first gear on smokescreen to make it dissipate slowly. Meanwhile, he used Black Whip to make Shigaraki's Danger Sense activate non-stop.

Ever since Deku got hit by Lady Nagant's curved bullet, he knew that Danger Sense wasn't flawless.

Deku charged his Fa Jin. Meanwhile, Shigaraki looked for Deku using Search. The moment he found him, the villain attacked Deku with Black Tendrils and also found out that he had trouble breathing.

Right after, Deku's Gearshift got over, leaving him to suffer its recoil. In the meantime, Shigaraki grew his arm back and noticed that Deku was overdoing it to fight him. The Black Whips Deku used to reinforce his muscles were visible even outside his arm, forming black marks all over him.

My Hero Academia chapter 412 spoilers then saw Shigaraki mocking Deku on his situation as he had to protect many things while fighting. However, Deku was unwilling to give up as he wanted to protect the boy whom he saw crying. Deku again tried to attack the villain. However, Shigaraki easily dodged that attack as well.

Shigaraki then began to explain how everyone in the world sees the world through their own lens. Thus, they assign meaning to things that they don't understand. As per Shigaraki, Deku was doing the same thing, believing that he could unravel Shigaraki when he knew nothing about him.

Considering that OFA and AFO could see each other's vestiges, Deku should know that Tenko Shimura was gone, and given way to Tomura Shigaraki. Some people just couldn't be saved, and Shigaraki represented the one big barrier in Deku's way. Thus, all Deku needed to do was land a strong attack on Shigaraki and kill him. However, Deku did not think that was the solution.

Considering that Shigaraki still remembered all the suffering from his past was proof that Tenko was still there somewhere inside. Additionally, Shigaraki had stated in the last war that the hero society sweeps all the pain under the rug. However, Deku was adamant about shredding away the rug with his own hands.

My Hero Academia chapter 412 spoilers then showed Kudou's vestige thinking how he couldn't accept Deku at first. Hence, he decided to look at his memories, only to find out that Deku did not give up on anyone.

Just then, Star and Stripe's arm appeared inside the vestige world and pointed at something as both Kudou and All Might's vestige looked in that direction. Right after, Kudou asked Deku to let go of One For All.

The chapter's final panel from My Hero Academia chapter 412 was a flashback of All Might telling Deku that he can become a hero.

Final thoughts on My Hero Academia chapter 412 spoiler

Midoriya and All Might as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 412 spoilers saw Star and Stripe's arm appear inside the vestige world and point at something. Considering how, right after, Kudou asked Deku to let go of the One For All quirk, it can be presumed that Deku was set to receive a new quirk. While this development is out of nowhere, Star and Stripe's arm could hint at Deku receiving the One Order quirk.