My Hero Academia: What is New Order? Star and Stripe’s Quirk, explained

With New Order, arguably the most powerful Quirk, My Hero Academia defies the laws of reality in a way that has never been seen before.

Star and Stripe is not just the strongest hero in the United States of America, but also the rest of the world. She only appeared in a few brief chapters, but her fight scene with Tomura Shigaraki left a lasting impression. This is the result of her unbelievable Quirk in My Hero Academia.

To put this into perspective, she was able to evenly fight Shigaraki at 98% of his power, whereas he only needed 75% to defeat multiple heroes during the Paranormal Liberation War. New Order is a very complicated power in My Hero Academia, so here's a simple explanation of what it does.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

How does New Order work in My Hero Academia? Here's what readers need to know

The user has the ability to impose rules on their surroundings

New Order is an Emitter Quirk in My Hero Academia. Star and Stripe can only activate her powers by touching a target and calling out its true name. Afterwards, she will have the ability to change the properties of her selected targets. However, she can only impose two rules at any given time.

Here's an example of what New Order can do in My Hero Academia:

Star and Stripe touches the atmosphere

Afterwards, she can set a rule for air surrounding her

The atmosphere becomes a giant version of herself that mimics her movements

This is known as "Fist Bump to the Earth"

New Order can be used on living and non-living targets. It also works as soon as the user touches their target. For instance, when Shigaraki reflected a laser beam towards her, Star and Stripe immediately changed its properties just by catching it. She didn't get burned in the process of doing so.

With that said, there are a few limitations

New Order truly is the strongest Quirk in My Hero Academia. Star and Stripe can rewrite the very laws of reality. It's no surprise that she became the number one hero in the United States. However, there are a few restrictions in place, so New Order doesn't give her omnipotence:

She can't use her powers to become invincible

She can only use two rules, so every new rule overwrites the previous one

She can't affect targets she didn't touch, even with clever wordplay

She still needs to make physical contact with a target, then call out its name

New Order is also ineffective against living targets with an identity crisis. This is why Shigaraki overcame Star and Stripe in My Hero Academia. By this point, AFO was taking control of his body, compromising his sense of self.

On that note, Star and Stripe can set rules on inanimate targets by imposing her will. However, if she is setting a rule on a living being, both her and her target must share the same understanding of their names.

New Order is a somewhat controversial topic

The anime hasn't caught up with the Star and Stripe arc. However, when New Order was first introduced in My Hero Academia, it divided the community over how broken it was. Even now, some readers will argue that Shigaraki only beat Star and Stripe due to plot reasons.

At the very least, she managed to destroy the Quirk right after it was stolen, so readers don't have to worry about him being even more overpowered.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes