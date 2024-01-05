My Hero Academia chapter 412: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 412 is set to release on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 12 am JST. With the series seemingly starting the final leg of what should be its final battle, fans are eager to see what’s next in the exciting matchup of Tomura Shigaraki and Izuku “Deku” Midoriya.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to confirm exactly what the issue will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 412 becomes available. Fans do at least have official release information for the highly-anticipated upcoming issue, with spoiler information set to begin releasing in the coming days.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 412, as well as speculates on what to expect and more.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 411.

My Hero Academia chapter 412 likely to see Shigaraki steal Deku’s Quirks one by one as the fight progresses

Release date and time, where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 412 will be officially released on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, January 21. Like Japanese audiences, select international readers will see the issue released early on Monday, January 22. The exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website are free services that allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, is a paid, subscription-based service that gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 412 is set to release in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7 am, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10 am, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Central European Time 4 pm, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, January 22, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30 am, Monday, January 22, 2024

Chapter 411 recap

Shinomori and his Danger Sense Quirk are still Shigaraki's only victims heading into My Hero Academia chapter 412 (Image via Studio bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 411 began with a brief flashback showing the One For All vestiges’ perspectives on Shinomori and Danger Sense being stolen. The issue then returned to reality, where Deku combined Black, Fa Jin, and Gearshift for a simultaneous offensive and defensive move. This also reveals that Shigaraki can already use Danger Sense, with Shigaraki then rushing at Deku and mocking his desire to save him.

Shigaraki then questioned why Deku was still treating him like a human, seemingly suggesting that he didn’t even view himself as human anymore. Shigaraki then attacked Deku, who was saved from decay thanks to the aforementioned combination move. Deku then realizes that he and Shigaraki have now moved to Mt. Fuji, emphasizing the massive distance they’ve traveled in their fight.

Bruce’s vestige then appeared and reassured Deku that his raw strength was still there even with one of the Quirk Factors missing. En then suggested escaping, with Shigaraki sharing that he could see them discussing retreat as he approached Deku. The chapter ended with Shigaraki declaring his intent to decay the entirety of Japan, leaving it a wasteland as he and Spinner wanted.

What to expect (speculative)?

With Deku and Shigaraki seemingly reaching the final stages of their fight, My Hero Academia chapter 412 will likely be fully focused on the two exchanging blows. While fans can expect some dialogue between Shigaraki and Deku throughout the chapter, the issue will likely spend the majority of its time seeing the two silently fighting each other.

One potential section of My Hero Academia chapter 412, which could be extremely dialogue-heavy, is if Shigaraki were to steal yet another Quirk from Deku. This would likely lead to an additional conversation between Deku, Shigaraki, Deku, and the other relics of the previous One For All users.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, live-action news, and general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.