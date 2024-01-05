My Hero Academia chapter 411: Shigaraki's plan to destroy Japan revealed as Deku nears Gear Shift's end

My Hero Academia chapter 411 was officially released earlier this weekend via various official Shueisha platforms, bringing with it the continuation of the series’ conclusion. With Katsuki Bakugo officially defeating All For One, all that remains for the series is to wrap up the fight between Tomura Shigaraki and Izuku “Deku” Midoriya.

However, as was shown in the previous issue’s final moments, it’ll be much easier said than done for either party to earn a victory over the other. My Hero Academia chapter 411 further proves this by revealing Shigaraki’s devious and destructive plans for the nation of Japan in the process.

My Hero Academia chapter 411 sees Japan’s existence threatened as Deku struggles to keep up with Shigaraki

My Hero Academia chapter 411: A vestige stolen

The final moments of Shinomori's vestige open up My Hero Academia chapter 411 (Image via Studio bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 411 begins with a focus on the vestiges of the past One For All users, who are asserting that they can’t allow themselves to become sentimental. Yoichi Shigaraki takes charge and asserts that this is now a battle between the new generation and that they’re only still here to put an end to Shigaraki.

Daigoro Banjo, One For All’s fifth user, adds that the odds are against them since they have to deal with Shigaraki’s regeneration. As he says this, the vestige of the Quirk’s fourth user, Hikage Shinomori, suddenly sees his natural Danger Sense Quirk activate. As Shigaraki’s hand appears in the world of the vestiges, Shinomori sacrifices himself, saying he leaves the ninth user (meaning Deku) to the others.

My Hero Academia chapter 411 then returns to reality, where Banjo is telling Deku that Shinomori and Danger Sense have been stolen, as seen at the end of the last issue. Shigaraki comments on how All For One had such a difficult time stealing One For All, adding that he couldn’t care less about stealing it outside of making it easier to kill Deku.

Deku's defenses are much frailer in My Hero Academia chapter 411 following Danger Sense being stolen (Image via Studio bones)

The sixth user, En, is seen commenting on how fast it happened, with Banjo responding that Shigaraki’s stealing Danger Sense means his hatred is stronger than all their wills combined. In reality, Deku combines Black Whip, Fa Jin, and Gearshift to create the Black Chains attack. However, Shigaraki dodges it, commenting on how Deku has been dodging his own attacks up to this point via the use of Danger Sense.

With this, My Hero Academia chapter 411 confirms that Shigaraki can already use Danger Sense, which Deku also picks up on. Shigaraki then calls Deku the biggest nuisance remaining, saying he’ll start by decaying him likewise. Shigaraki then rushes at Deku, who goes on the defensive as the two fight across the surface of the nearby ocean.

Shigaraki teases Deku’s words about not being able to pretend he didn’t see the former crying, questioning if Deku is still treating him as a human being. He adds that Midoriya is stuck in the past and that he’s not the child Deku saw anymore. Deku then takes a break, explaining that his Black Chains move is also defensive, allowing him to avoid fatal wounds.

My Hero Academia chapter 411: A future crumbling

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia chapter 411 then sees Deku mourn his mask, which crumbles away as this scene plays on. He thinks of All Might getting it back for him when Bruce, the third user, suddenly appears, commenting on how impressive Deku and Shigaraki are given where they’ve traveled to just by fighting. It’s then revealed that the two are already at Mt. Fuji, with even Deku commenting on how far they’ve come.

Bruce warns Deku that Gearshift will be over soon and that while Danger Sense is gone, his physical strength remains the same. This is due to the Quirk’s strength being stored within One For All rather than the former users’ individual Quirk factors. En then asks why Deku isn’t using his strength to run away, adding that Shinomori was able to protect them thanks to Danger Sense, but even one more touch from Shigaraki could be all of their deaths.

My Hero Academia chapter 411 then sees Shigaraki arrive, commenting on how he can see the vestiges and questioning why they’re discussing running away. Shigaraki adds that they may have gotten stronger in the past by fleeing and passing the Quirk on, but he’ll destroy all of them right now by leaving them no place to run.

Expand Tweet

Shigaraki elaborates that he intends to turn Japan into a giant, decayed wasteland, just like Spinner wanted. The ground behind him decays as he walks and says this, promising to start with Mt. Fuji as he adorns a gleeful expression. Banjo realizes that Deku was led here on purpose since Mt. Fuji’s destruction will cause lava to ravage the nearby area.

My Hero Academia chapter 411 sees En say Shigaraki is no longer All For One's successor, but destruction incarnate. Deku stands firm and says that all of this is for a bigger picture, remembering his conversation with Ochaco Uraraka as he asserts that Shigaraki is still human deep inside. The chapter ends with the two preparing to fight each other once more as Shigaraki approaches Deku.

My Hero Academia chapter 411: In summation

Expand Tweet

Overall, the latest chapter by author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi sets up the climactic fight’s last legs. While there are still likely several chapters to go before the fight ends, this Mt. Fuji battleground might prove to be the series’ final one.

My Hero Academia chapter 411 also excels in emphasizing just how significant it is that Shigaraki stole Danger Sense of all the possible Quirks. Without their automatic defense system, Deku and the previous users of One For All are liable to meet their end here with a simple swipe of Shigaraki’s hand on Deku’s body.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.