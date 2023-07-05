My Hero Academia fans lose their minds after Ochaco gets a major power-up

With My Hero Academia spoilers coming out each week, the one for the upcoming chapter 393 has garnered a lot of attention from ecstatic fans worldwide. The spoiler reveals that Ochaco Uraraka will awaken her quirk in battle, which could turn out to be a major plot point in the series.

The latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 392, titled "Villain Name," was one of the most intense and emotional chapters. It focused on the twisted villain Himiko Toga, revealing her tragic backstory and upbringing. Moreover, she is obsessed with Izuku and his friends, especially Ochaco Uraraka, whom she considers her rival in love.

Twitter reacts to Ochaco's awakening in My Hero Academia chapter 393

Ochaco is a kind and cheerful young girl with the Quirk of Zero Gravity, which enables her to cause whatever she touches to levitate. She can also use her Quirk to remove her ability over objects, causing them to come back down. She aspires to be a superhero so that she can save her parents' faltering construction company.

On July 10, My Hero Academia Chapter 393 will be released, carrying on Ochaco and Toga's fight. Moreover, the spoilers reveal that Ochaco will generate a Quirk awakening, which is most likely to turn the tides in her favor. According to the spoilers, Ochaco’s awakening will allow her to use her Zero Gravity on objects without the need for physical touch.

The details have sparked a lot of enthusiasm from fans, who are now eagerly awaiting the next chapter. In addition, the news seems to have brightened the days of dedicated fans who have expressed the same.

There are even those who believe that the antagonist Toga deserves credit for Ochaco's awakening, as she was the one who brought upon the conditions and emotions responsible for triggering her ability. While being an antagonist, Toga is one of the most fascinating characters in the series, and it would not be surprising to find out she has a fan base of her own.

Ochaco's awakening in My Hero Academia chapter 393 has apparently "skyrocketed" her powers, according to some fans, which goes to show that they have acknowledged her abilities and are eager to see her in action.

Recap of My Hero Academia chapter 392

The chapter begins with Toga facing off with Ochaco and Tsuyu Asui, two of Izuku’s classmates and friends. Toga has kidnapped Tsuyu, which leads to her confrontation with Ochaco. However, Toga taunts Ochaco and accuses her of having an easy life compared to her, who was rejected by society for her Quirk and desire to drink blood.

Furthermore, Toga explains that she wants to find out why Midoriya and his friends act the way they do by prioritizing others before themselves. She also tries to understand Ochaco’s intentions towards Midoriya, revealing her feelings for him. Toga attacks Ochaco to obtain her blood so that Toga can shapeshift into her rival.

Although Ochaco tries to reason with Toga by suggesting that they need not be enemies and can talk to each other, Toga is still wary of her and continues to attack her, claiming that neither Ochaco nor anyone else can hope to understand her feelings. Soon after, the chapter takes the audience through Toga’s childhood and how she came to be associated with the League of Villains.

The chapter ends with Toga stabbing Ochaco in the stomach while expressing that she’s never felt the happiness that Ochaco spoke of and that the two of them can never be compared to being the same. Toga also goes on to add that Ochaco must not feel pity for her by comparing her own standards.

