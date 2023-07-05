My Hero Academia chapter 393 Spoilers and Raw Scans: Ochaco Uraraka vs Himiko Toga sees the most anticipated Quirk awakening of the series

My Hero Academia chapter 393 is set to be published in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 32 on Monday, July 10, at 12 AM JST. The chapter will be returning after an issue break taken by mangaka Kohei Horikoshi. The spoilers released recently revealed that the chapter deals with more dialogue between Uraraka and Toga.

In the previous chapter, Toga remembered how difficult it was for her to fit in as a young child. As she continued to rage, Ochaco theorized that Toga could not copy Shigaraki or Dabi due to her conflicting love and bloodlust. As the Twice clones started to transform by ingesting the blood from the battlefield, Toga became enraged and stabbed Ochaco.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 393.

My Hero Academia chapter 393 spoilers reveal Ochaco getting a quirk awakening as the lack of Toga’s villain name is explained

According to the spoilers, My Hero Academia chapter 393 is titled “A Girl’s Ego.” The chapter is 17 pages long and contains two double spreads.

The chapter begins with a flashback of the original League of Villains discussing Villain Names. After realizing that Toga and Shigaraki were the only ones who didn’t have it, Spinner suggested “Vampire Carmilla” for the girl. Twice suggested “Pikachiu”, because of the “Chiu Chiu” noise Toga makes while drinking blood.

Dabi ridiculed both names, saying that they referred to things that existed before Quirks came into being, indicating that the series is set in the far future, at the very least three to four centuries after the current era. Shigaraki remarked that at the beginning of Quirk society when heroes and villains weren’t differentiated, their hero/villain name was given to them by the people.

This was inspired by the comic books, which presumably stopped being a fantasy after the emergence of Quirks. Because of this distinction, their society today resembles that of old comic books so prominently. However, Shigaraki believed that these given names forced the individuals to hide their true selves behind a mask of social expectations.

Toga was impressed by this insight and vowed to live her life as Himiko Toga, being true to herself as long as possible. My Hero Academia chapter 393 spoilers then cut back to the present, when Ochaco has been stabbed. She manages to touch Toga and activate Zero Gravity, but the other girl lets it happen due to it posing no threat to her current plans.

Toga says that despite showing sympathy now, Ochaco will put her in a cage as soon as the war is over. She activates “Dead Man’s Legion”, collecting blood from the battleground and making the clones rapidly transform into other heroes. The heroes across the battlefield get ruthlessly cut down as the reporter reports that Quirk Singularity theory is coming true due to the anger of a little girl.

Ochaco manages to defend herself from Toga’s clones despite bleeding profusely. She admits that she cannot forget Toga’s crimes, but she can acknowledge that her surroundings and experiences were partly responsible for her actions. When they first met, Ochaco was afraid because she didn’t understand Toga, which she has learned to do since.

Toga remembers that Twice approved of her choice to go without a villain name. Ochaco remembers Deku and becomes wistful about Toga’s ability to live freely and talk openly about the people and things she loves.

According to the My Hero Academia chapter 393 spoilers, the next panel shows then two girls as little children. Uraraka says that Toga’s smile is so pure that it makes her want to live just as freely too. Toga remembers how she was ridiculed for her looks as Uraraka says “ I can’t pretend that I didn’t see you smiling.”

As they confront each other, Ochaco’s fingertips start to sparkle and a lightning-like aura spreads throughout the field, lifting clones into the air. Jiro realizes that Zero Gravity is working without Uravity having to touch the targets. Ochaco reaffirms that while she can’t ignore Toga’s actions and can’t support all of her decisions from now on, she will still be here for the other girl.

Ochaco reaches out her blood-filled hands towards Toga, and My Hero Academia chapter 393 once again presents the two as little children. However this time, little Ochaco is seen extending her arm toward little Toga so that she can drink her blood and stop crying.

Be sure to keep up with more My Hero Academia anime news and manga updates as the series progresses. Read My Hero Academia chapter 393 official release details here: My Hero Academia chapter 393 release details.

