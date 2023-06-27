My Hero Academia spinoff manga to get an anime adaptation

With six seasons having already been released, My Hero Academia fans are currently awaiting the premiere of the new installment. However, before that, though, there is some other information that has caught their attention.

Recently, it was announced that a television anime version of the My Hero Academia spinoff manga, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, would be produced. Similar to My Hero Academia, this story also takes place in the same universe. The spinoff manga is written by Hideyuki Furuhashi while the illustrations are done by Betten Court.

My Hero Academia's spinoff manga My Hero Academia: Vigilantes confirmed to get an anime adaptation

BoJi @BoJJJJi My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Will gets TV anime. (Confirmed) My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Will gets TV anime. (Confirmed) https://t.co/msy968coAl

On June 25, 2023, a reliable leaker @BoJJJJi reported that the My Hero Academia spinoff manga My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is confirmed to get an anime adaptation. Other than that, no additional information was provided, but it is expected that the spinoff anime adaptation will be released once the original is completed.

The spinoff manga is set in the same universe as the main series and serves as both a prequel and a spinoff. The spinoff series, like its original counterpart, is not about the heroes but rather about regular people with quirk powers who decide to fight crime on their own. They are known as Vigilantes as they operate outside of the law.

Among them is a vigilante named Koichi Haimawari, who despite not having a hero license, uses his Quirk to help people. Soon after, he and Kazuho Haneyama, also known as PopStep, a street performer came under attack from some thugs. However, they were saved by a strong vigilante Knuckleduster, who enlists Koichi to join him as a vigilante.

Moreover, the spinoff manga recounts some of the incidents connected to the main series that occurred while the vigilantes were performing their duties. Not only that, but the series also features some of the side characters of MHA.

Yumeki @Yumeki15 ️

Vigilantes

#MyHeroAcademia I can't believe that My Hero Academia Vigilantes is getting an anime!!! It is one of if not my favourite manga!! #MyHeroAcademia Vigilantes I can't believe that My Hero Academia Vigilantes is getting an anime!!! It is one of if not my favourite manga!!💛💙❤️💖💞✊️#MyHeroAcademiaVigilantes#MyHeroAcademia https://t.co/oHbjxlH9jy

The spinoff manga came to an end in July 2022 and is divided into 15 tankobon volumes with a total of 126 chapters. In August 2016, Shueisha's Jump GIGA began serializing the manga. In October of that same year, Shonen Jump+, Shueisha's online magazine, took over the serialization.

Aside from this, the manga has received positive reviews and has been added to numerous lists. Some fans of the series also believe that the manga is better than the original and has a darker tone.

Fans take to Twitter to share their excitement

As soon as the news surfaced online, fans of the show expressed their excitement for the project as they took to the comments section of DabisPoleDance's post. One netizen drew comparisons between the MHA series and those of DC and Marvel. Another user tweeted about the overall concept of the story, saying that it is grounded and realistic and that it features many MHA side characters.

Abdulla   @DemonLord307 @DabisPoleDance MHA is like DC and Marvel universe there a lot of potential and a lot of stories we can get from it. @DabisPoleDance MHA is like DC and Marvel universe there a lot of potential and a lot of stories we can get from it.

luissukma @iammiiir_art

This is the more grounded, realistic, and simple yet cool story in MHA Universe.



There is love, sacrifice, whats really good and bad, hardwork in the story…and it highlighted many side characters in MHA. Cant wait @DabisPoleDance For those who didnt know…This is the more grounded, realistic, and simple yet cool story in MHA Universe.There is love, sacrifice, whats really good and bad, hardwork in the story…and it highlighted many side characters in MHA. Cant wait @DabisPoleDance For those who didnt know…This is the more grounded, realistic, and simple yet cool story in MHA Universe. There is love, sacrifice, whats really good and bad, hardwork in the story…and it highlighted many side characters in MHA. Cant wait 🔥

🌴Nelajus|Mayhem🌴 @jNelajus My Hero Academia Vigilantes fans rise up

My Hero Academia Vigilantes fans rise uphttps://t.co/70OJqA8Fj8

Final thoughts

While no release date for the spinoff's anime adaptation has been announced, fans are over the moon about the news. Other than the confirmation about the anime, there is no other information available about the individuals who will be in charge of the cast of the series or who will be part of the crew. Nonetheless, fans of the series anticipate that now that the news about the anime adaptation has been confirmed, it is only a matter of time before more details are announced.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

