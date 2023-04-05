My Hero Academia Vigilantes: Is the spin off better than the original? Explored

My Hero Academia Vigilantes is a spin-off manga series of Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia, written and illustrated by Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court. The series is set in the same universe as the original My Hero Academia series, but with a focus on the everyday heroes known as vigilantes. One does not need a license to fight for justice after all.

My Hero Academia Vigilantes was launched in Shueisha's Shonen Jump GIGA magazine in August 2016. Afterward, in December 2016, the manga was re-released on Shonen Jump+.

Fans often debate whether the spin-off is better than the original My Hero Academia series, but there are several factors that make Vigilantes an interesting read. One of the aspects that distinguish Vigilantes is its emphasis on individuals that are not central to the main story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

What makes My Hero Academia Vigilantes worth reading?

Knuckleduster as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia Vigilantes follows a young individual named Koichi Haimawari, who uses his Quirk to help others despite not being a licensed hero. Following a run-in with a gang of thugs who harassed him and a street performer named Kazuho Haneyama, they looked for help from the vigilante Iwao Oguro, who goes by the name of Knuckleduster.

Knuckleduster then convinced Koichi to join the ranks of the vigilantes.

One of the most significant aspects of My Hero Academia Vigilantes is that it has a more grounded and realistic feel compared to the original series. While My Hero Academia takes place in a world where practically everyone possesses a superpower, the spin-off series focuses on non-heroes who have chosen to be of help to society without having the facilities or privileges enjoyed by heroes.

This creates an even greater sense of vulnerability than what readers usually find in the original series, where the majority of the key characters are powerful and competent.

Pop as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Another strength of My Hero Academia Vigilantes is its character development. While the original series boasts a large cast of characters, many of them are given little depth or background. Vigilantes, on the other hand, has a smaller cast, which allows for a more in-depth examination of their personalities and motivations.

The storyline of Vigilantes also offers a distinctive take on the world of My Hero Academia. While the original series focuses on the training and battles of young heroes in a school setting, Vigilantes tackles the darker side of acting like a hero.

While the question of whether Vigilantes is better compared to the original My Hero Academia is debatable, it is apparent that the spin-off offers a distinct and interesting point of view regarding the world of heroes and villains.

Many manga readers believe that this series executes many things better than the original and deserves its own anime. Regardless of whether it is better or not, My Hero Academia Vigilantes, like canon movies, enriches the universe of My Hero Academia.

Poll : 0 votes