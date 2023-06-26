My Hero Academia chapter 393: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 393 is set to release on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Himiko Toga and Ochaco Uraraka’s fight heating up, fans are excited about what author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi has in store for them. Likewise, fans are desperate to see what Uraraka’s eventual fate will be following her latest injury.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to confirm exactly what the issue will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 393 becomes available. Only official release information for the highly anticipated upcoming issue is available at the time of writing this article, with spoiler information expected to be released in the coming days.

My Hero Academia chapter 393 likely to reveal Toga’s villain name, possibly give fans a flashback of Uraraka's childhood

Release date and time, where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 393 will be officially released on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, July 9. Some international readers, like Japanese audiences, will see the issue release in the early morning hours of Monday, July 10. Exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGA Plus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGA Plus and Viz Media’s website are free services which allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, is a paid, subscription-based service which gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 393 is set to release in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, July 9

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, July 9

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, July 9

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, July 9

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, July 9

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, July 9

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, July 10

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, July 10

Chapter 392 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 392 began with Tsuyu Asui being captured by Himiko Toga, while Toga questioned what Uraraka could possibly understand about her. Toga continued by emphasizing that Uraraka never had to deal with a single inconvenience, and was born into an easy life since society’s rules were made for people like her.

This led to a flashback to Toga’s childhood, where fans saw that she was constantly told that her love was creepy, wrong, and needed to be suppressed and corrected. Returning to the present, a vestige of Curious began speaking to Toga, emphasizing how society forced her to become someone she wasn’t. Toga then swung at Tsuyu, but was only able to clip her barely before being pulled away by Uraraka.

As Tsuyu fell, Kyoka Jirou went to catch her before realizing that it was actually a clone of Tsuyu. It was then revealed that Toga’s clones were drinking the blood on the battlefield and becoming the Pro Heroes. The real Tsuyu then told Toga that Uraraka was prioritizing reaching her above all else right now, even the rules Pro Heroes must follow. However, it was too late, as the chapter ended with Toga stabbing Uraraka in the stomach as she remembered Twice asking her for her villain name.

What to expect (speculative)?

Since the previous issue ended with a focus on Toga’s villain name, My Hero Academia chapter 393 will likely begin by having her announce it “in response” to Twice’s question. This will likely lead into a continuation of her and Uraraka’s fight, especially with the two now locked in hand-to-hand combat with one another, following Toga stabbing Uraraka.

My Hero Academia chapter 393 may also even give Uraraka a childhood flashback of her own to provide narrative parity to Toga’s. After all, with the core theme of their fight being how different the worlds they come from are, now would be the perfect time to emphasize this by offering a flashback of Uraraka’s childhood.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

