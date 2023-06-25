My Hero Academia chapter 392: Toga's backstory revealed as Uraraka's safety is threatened

My Hero Academia chapter 392 was officially released on Sunday, June 25, 2023, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the series' purported final arc. Within, fans saw the series continue its focus on the exciting and engaging Himiko Toga versus Ochaco Uraraka fight, arguably one of the most significant unresolved bouts in the series currently.

My Hero Academia chapter 392 is being heavily praised for its focus on Toga's backstory, also seemingly setting her up for a reveal of her villain name sometime in the next few issues. While there's certainly much to be excited about in the issue, one specific event has fans extremely worried about the status of one of the series' most central characters.

My Hero Academia chapter 392 raises the stakes in Toga and Uraraka's fight

My Hero Academia chapter 392: Origins unearthed

My Hero Academia chapter 392 begins with the reveal that Tsuyu Asui has been captured by the Twice clones, while Toga questions what Uraraka could possibly understand about her. Ochaco Uraraka makes her way over to Tsuyu and Toga, while Tsuyu comments on how her wounds from Okuto Island are limiting her ability to fight back.

Toga berates Uraraka, saying she's never had to deal with even a single inconvenience, and that society's rules were made with people like her in mind. She asserts that Uraraka was born into an easy life, as a flashback begins to Toga's younger years. In her childhood home's backyard, her parents find her sitting next to a dead bird.

My Hero Academia chapter 392 sees them assert that Toga killed the bird specifically to drink its blood and that she smiled happily after doing so. Toga swears that she just found it on the ground in the backyard and didn't actually kill it, but her parents don't seem to believe her. The next panel sees Toga being told by a guidance counselor that she needs to be straightened out so she can be normal.

The next panel sees some dialogue from the counselor discussing how such deviance is normal in children with strong Quirks. She asserts that although it happens all the time in contemporary society, it's very fixable. The scene then shows a young Toga walking through a park, observing various kinds of love as she bites on her finger.

As this plays out, My Hero Academia chapter 392 shows Toga's peers, who call her scary and a deviant, and question why she acts the way she does. Her parents are then heard lamenting that nothing they say or do is changing Toga's behavior, imploring her to just be a normal girl as she bites on her finger so hard that it begins to bleed.

Toga's parents are then heard questioning if she drank her friend's blood, but Toga promises that she kissed their injuries better since they were already hurt. Her parents assert that this isn't normal and question if she wants to be normal. Toga responds by saying she doesn't understand and that what they're saying doesn't make sense.

My Hero Academia chapter 392: What's in a name?

My Hero Academia chapter 392 sees a sobbing Toga question if everyone else is also suppressing their desire to become the ones they love. She also asks why no one else kisses the way she does. Her parents are shown to be terrified, even asserting that Toga is rotten to the core and that they gave birth to a child that isn't human.

This issue then returns to the present day, where a vestige of Curious is discussing how Toga locked her feelings away and put on a mask to suppress her true self. Curious asserts that this was done in an attempt to become someone else, while Toga is pulled away from Asui with Uraraka's rope, but is still able to cut Asui with her knife.

Kyoka Jiro and Fumikage Tokoyami race to catch the now-falling Asui, while Toga screams Uraraka's name as the two head for each other. However, Kamui Woods calls out to Jrio, asserting that who Jiro is about to catch isn't the real Asui. This is revealed to be true as My Hero Academia chapter 392 sees the falling Asui's face begin to distort unnaturally.

Jiro and Kamui then notice how the clones are drinking blood scattered across the battlefield, turning into Asui and even Jiro herself. Kamui emphasizes how they need to coordinate and attack together in such a situation, but the fact that they are scattered is a major issue. Asui then tries to call out to Toga, explaining how she first thought that being a hero meant following the rules.

My Hero Academia chapter 392 even sees Asui assert her feelings and say that anything less than that seemed villainous. She then mentions that Uraraka's priority right now isn't the rules, but her desire to confront Toga, adding that such a path is much harder than just arresting or killing her.

Asui even acknowledges that Uraraka is late in this regard, but begs her to listen to what she has to say. As Asui says this, Toga is seen stabbing Uraraka in the stomach, prompting her to cough up blood as Toga says they're just too different. She adds that she's never felt the happiness Uraraka speaks of even once.

My Hero Academia chapter 392 sees Toga tell Uraraka not to apply her own standards in order to decide that she should pity her. The chapter then ends with Toga remembering a time when Twice told her she should pick out a villain name, and the announcement about the series’ break next week.

My Hero Academia chapter 392: In summation

While still a relatively short chapter compared to a normal page count, My Hero Academia chapter 392 is a very eventful one. Fans see the battlefield situation become even more dangerous with the appearance of new clones. They also learn of Toga's origins and have her backstory teased.

Especially exciting is the suggestion that fans will come to learn her villain name in the coming issues, which is something many have been looking forward to. While Uraraka's current status is certainly a concern, fans are generally expecting her to survive in the end, hence the focus on Toga's origins and villain name in the wake of this chapter's release.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

