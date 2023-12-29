My Hero Academia: Why is Shigaraki able to use Danger Sense without training? Explained

My Hero Academia chapter 411 just came out and there was a shift to the fight a lot of people were waiting for: Deku vs. Tomura Shigaraki. Both characters had a low profile in the manga for over a year, so now that author Kohei Horikoshi has concluded all the other plots in the story, it seems that the stage is set for these two characters to have the final battle in the series.

Furthermore, this chapter of My Hero Academia also had a strong focus on the cliffhanger of the previous one, which was Shigaraki taking the Danger Sense Quirk from Deku, having the reactions most people were expecting.

However, the chapter also shows Tomura having total control of this Quirk without the training Deku had to go through to master, so let's dive in and find out why that is the case.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series.

Explaining why Shigaraki can use Danger Sense without training in My Hero Academia

Now that Katsuki Bakugo has defeated All For One, the My Hero Academia manga is now focusing on the battle between Deku and Tomura Shigaraki, with the latter stealing one of the former's Quirks, Danger Sense.

Much like the name suggests, this Quirk allowed Deku to sense any potential threat coming his way, which is something that helped him stay afloat during this confrontation.

However, now Shigaraki has it, much to the frustration of Deku and the former One For All users, which is something that he has managed to use without much problem.

While the chapter doesn't address how Tomura managed to master it so quickly, an argument could be made that him having All For One's Quirk-stealing ability allows him to develop an understanding of said powers a lot faster than the average person.

There is also a chance that this Quirk is a lot easier to understand from the get-go compared to others Deku had to learn throughout the series.

Or perhaps the most cynical answer could be that it is a plothole and Horikoshi didn't bother to address this issue. However, to be fair to the author, Shigaraki has just gotten the Quirk so there could be an explanation in the coming chapters.

What could happen in this battle?

Shigaraki and Deku in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones).

Shigaraki has taken Deku to Mt. Fuji in the latest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga and seems to want to use Decay so the lava can cause a lot of destruction.

Even the One for All users within Deku have mentioned how Tomura has become an avatar of chaos and destruction, which is why Izuku's plea to help the villain seems to be falling on deaf ears.

Deku has mentioned in recent arcs that he wants to "save" Shigaraki but there is an argument to be made that he is too far gone to be saved.

However, Horikoshi could still potentially head in that direction, although the way it is executed could lead to a lot of different reactions from the fandom, especially considering that this is the final battle of the series.

Final thoughts

There is no confirmation or explanation in the My Hero Academia manga why Tomura Shigaraki managed to master Danger Sense so quickly.

However, it is also worth pointing out that this event just took place and future chapters could give a proper explanation of this.