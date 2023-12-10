My Hero Academia chapter 409: Bakugo defeats All for One with the help of Hawks and others

With the release of My Hero Academia chapter 409, fans saw the end of the fight between Katsuki Bakugo and All For One. While fans were worried about AFO's ultimate move, thinking that the villain was about to reach Shigraki, Bakugo managed to stop it immediately.

The previous chapter revealed how All For One realized that his brother Yoichi had transferred his powers to Kudou. Hence, he went on to erase Kudou and all other One For All users and their close ones. As for the fight against Bakugo, AFO could no longer delay its conclusion, so he activated his ultimate move to reach Shigaraki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 409: Hawks reveals the reason behind AFO's downfall

Bakugo and his parents in My Hero Academia chapter 409 (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 409 opened with a flashback that looked back at key events in Bakugo's life, including his birth and promise to Deku about his strength and quirk. The chapter then shifted to the present as Bakugo thought to himself how he would no longer mess with Deku.

In the meantime, All For One was charging up his Omni-Factor Unleash: All For One Goal. Seeing this, All Might shouted at Bakugo to dodge the attack. However, Bakugo did not budge from his position and verbalized a command, shouting, "Explode!!" Surprisingly, despite Bakugo not unleashing any attack, AFO happened to explode, causing him to stop.

Katsuki Bakugo as seen in My Hero Academia chapter 409 (Image via Shueisha)

That's when Katsuki Bakugo explained how his explosions weaken in the rain. Hence, if he added a coating, he could send them off. Using the same theory, Bakugo covered his explosive sweat drops with regular sweat drops and threw them inside AFO when he previously attacked him.

While AFO was shocked to learn that he had been fooled, Bakugo remained calm about his cleverness. Bakugo declared that he only needed one quirk to defeat AFO. Bakugo's self-assured stance infuriated the antagonist who had always seen himself as the main protagonist of the story. Hence, he called Bakugo a side character.

Hawks as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Bakugo began his rampage as he repeatedly attacked AFO, starting with Howitzer Impact. However, despite his array of different quirks, AFO couldn't counter any of them. That's when he realized that he could not mix his quirk factors.

As AFO tried deducing the reason behind the same, he happened to enter the vestige world where he was depicted as a child. There, Hawks' quirk vestige conveyed to AFO that his negative emotions weakened his control over his quirks. That was also the reason why he was able to hold a fan meeting in the vestige world. With that, Hawks' quirk vestige mocked AFO, stating that Tomura Shigaraki became the reason behind his downfall.

AFO and Bakugo as seen in My Hero Academia chapter 409 (Image via Shueisha)

In the meantime, Bakugo made his final attack on All For One as his parents, All Might and Yoichi, witnessed the same. With that, the Explosion Hero defeated AFO. However, he did not take all the credit, stating that he could not have won the fight alone.

Final thoughts on My Hero Academia chapter 409

With My Hero Academia chapter 409 ending with Bakugo seemingly defeating All For One, the upcoming chapter will likely show the aftermath of the battle. Unfortunately, the manga will be on a break next week. This implies that fans will have to wait two weeks before receiving confirmation about the outcome of Bakugo's confrontation with All For One.