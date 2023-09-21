Is All Might dead in My Hero Academia Manga? Chapter 401 explains

The recent chapters of My Hero Academia manga have been focusing on the fight between All Might and All For One. However, the manga's previous chapter saw a new character come into the mix as Hero Killer: Stain arrived to fight All For One. Does this mean that All Might has passed away?

All Might's AI armor, Hercules, exploded in the previous My Hero Academia manga chapter as the lasers that were attacking All For One stopped. However, with that, All For One's body had also become younger. Just then, All For One got paralyzed as Stain arrived to help All Might and licked the villain's blood that he found on the debris.

My Hero Academia manga: Does All Might die in Chapter 401?

No, All Might does not die in the My Hero Academia manga. While he is very injured and could be nearing his demise, he hasn't met his end yet. As per the spoilers of the manga's chapter 401, he fights All For One alongside Stain, who takes the lead in the fight against the villain. However, All Might re-entered the fight when Stain's attempt to further paralyze All For One failed.

As All Might charged toward All For One, the villain attacked him. Fortunately, the remaining parts of Hercules came to protect him and encourage him to live. This was followed by All Might getting a vision of Nana Shimura and Sir Nighteye, both of whom had passed away.

All Might instantly realized that his body was trying to keep him alive, while his legs were already rendered useless. At the end of the manga chapter, All Might could be seen roaring at All For One to come over to him, indicating that he wanted to stop All For One from meeting Tomura Shigaraki at any cost.

Why did All Might see a vision of Nana Shimura and Sir Nighteye?

It is quite a common trope in the animanga industry to show a character having visions and flashbacks at the end of their lives. Fans have been confused as to why All Might was seeing visions of those who had long ago passed away, given that he is still alive.

As revealed by the spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga chapter, All For One was injured quite a lot. Due to this, he was very close to dying. The only thing that protected him from dying sooner was his AI car, Hercules. However, with that destroyed, All Might is exposed to danger. Moreover, it is very clear to him that his body is desperately trying to keep him alive.

Thus, there is a chance that he was seeing visions of Nana Shimura and Sir Nighteye because he was close to death. However, it may take a few more chapters before that happens. Before that, the manga could possibly refocus on the fight between Deku and Tomura Shigaraki.

