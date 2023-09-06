Is My Hero Academia manga on a break again? Release schedule explained

Following the release of My Hero Academia manga chapter 399, fans have been left to wonder if the series has gone on a break again. This is because the latest Weekly Shonen Jump magazine did not include chapter 400, leaving readers confused about the manga's next release.

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, a Quirkless boy who dreams of becoming the number 1 Hero like All Might. While he had no hope of becoming a hero due to his condition, a fated encounter with his idol led him to become All Might's successor and the next One For All user.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

When will My Hero Academia manga return?

My Hero Academia manga is currently on a break. The manga had announced its scheduled break alongside the release of chapter 399. As per the announcement, it was set to be absent in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #41 and will return in issue #42.

That said, unlike the traditional release format where the manga officially releases worldwide on Mondays at 12 a.m. JST, the next chapter is set to be released on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST.

Therefore, My Hero Academia manga chapter 400 should be available to read for most fans worldwide on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Unlike the sudden breaks that the manga had been taking since the start of the year, the latest break was scheduled. This could be a hint that the Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi might have finally begun to prioritize his health, working on the manga all while pacing himself.

What to expect from My Hero Academia chapter 400?

My Hero Academia chapter 400 will most likely see the fight between Tartarus Escapee Kunieda and Toru Hagakure & Yuga Aoyama resume. With this, the two heroes may finally have their time to shine. Both heroes were suspected of being the traitors in the past. While only Yuga Aoyama ended up being the mole, with the upcoming chapter, fans may get to see both of them redeem themselves.

Meanwhile, there also remains a strong possibility that the upcoming chapter may take a completely different route and focus on another student from Class 1-A. If that were to happen, fans could possibly see another side character have their moment.

That said, there have been plenty of hints suggesting that Hanta Sero will get his time to shine. He is currently at Takoba Station, which is quite close to Tatooin Station, given that both places are situated in Shizuoka. Hence, fans have begun to suspect that he might come to All Might's rescue. With that, fans could witness Sero either rescuing All Might or fighting All For One on his own.

Considering Sero's quirk, there is a much more likely chance of him resuing All Might. However, Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi may just decide to surprise fans with a new update on Sero's abilities.

