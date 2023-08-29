My Hero Academia: All Might's savior may be closer than fans think (and it's not Katsuki Bakugo)

The recent chapters of My Hero Academia have seen All Might fight All For One with some assistance from his AI car Hercules. While the former No. 1 Hero is managing to keep All for One occupied, it does not seem like he will last long against All For One. Hence, fans have been expecting a savior to come his way.

Given that Katsuki Bakugo has not been present in the manga for about 40 chapters now, fans were hoping that he would come to his idol's rescue. Although he is considered dead, there still remains a possibility that Bakugo will return. However, as theorized by fans, it seems like a supporting character is set to get their time in the spotlight.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia: Sero could likely rescue All Might from All For One

With the fight between All Might and All For One getting intense with every chapter, fans are left with the feeling that All Might need someone to help him. While fans were previously expecting Katsuki Bakugo to come to his rescue, it might actually be Sero.

As per the fight scenes shown in the manga, Sero is quite close to All Might's location. He is currently at Takoba Arena, which is very close to Tatooin Station, considering that both locations are in Shizuoka. Additionally, the series Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi hinted at a big moment for Sero to be coming up in the manga.

All Might as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Hence, fans are now theorizing that All Might might have given out a distress signal to his fellow heroes using his AI car Hercules. Considering that Sero is one of the closest heroes to his location, there is a good chance that he might be the first one to respond and possibly rescue All Might.

Hanta Sero, also known as Cellophane, was alongside Mashirao Ojiro and Rikido Sato at Takoba Arena in My Hero Academia chapter 353. While Ojiro and Sato have already had their big moments in the series, Sero is yet to have his moment to shine.

Sero as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Additionally, the panel showed Sero to be quiet while the others were celebrating Todoroki's win against Dabi. Thus, fans have come to the conclusion that it was a way for the mangaka to hint to the audience that they were set to receive a big moment from Sero in the future. Given that it has been around 50 chapters since that moment, fans are hoping for Sero to finally get his time to shine.

That said, despite the fact that Sero is a favorite among fans, he is quite a weak side character, which has left fans doubtful of how he could rescue All Might. The truth is that Sero's quirk Tape is quite a useful quirk for rescue missions. He can use his tape to wrap All Might and rescue him by swinging away from the battle scene.

Sero as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Otherwise, there also remains the possibility that he may try to assist All Might by trapping All For One. This could allow the former No. 1 Hero to attack the villain while Sero holds him down. Thus, Sero being able to help All Might is starting to seem like a real possibility.

Additionally, Sero's arrival could act as a trigger for other side characters to get a moment to shine. There are several characters who did not get to showcase their abilities in the final arc. Hence, the possible upcoming "Sero moment" could allow the same to happen.

