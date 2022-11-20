My Hero Academia: 4 characters Midnight could defeat (and 4 she never can)

It is a known fact that Midnight, also known as Nemuri Kayama, can put anybody in My Hero Academia to sleep by using her Somnambulist Quirk. Many characters have justified reasons to fear her. Midnight loves nothing more than to satisfy her sadistic instincts in My Hero Academia. Moreover, her need to dominate over others is a significant weakness that can be exploited.

Midnight is a fun U.A. teacher and a fairly resourceful fighter. With the use of her fans, she can spread her fragrance everywhere. This puts her opponents at a disadvantage since they will have to somehow avoid breathing in those fumes if they want to win against her.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's personal views. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Neito Monoma and three other My Hero Academia characters who don't stand a chance against Midnight

4) Hanta Sero

My Hero Academia's Sero is practically a joke character. More often than not, he's made to look weak, so other fighters look stronger by comparison.

He was taken out almost immediately when he teamed up with Mineta against Midnight in the Final Exam. Sero allowed himself to get within the range of the U.A. teacher's sleeping powder, so he is clearly lacking in the intelligence department. Theoretically, Sero could lay traps with his Tape Quirk and even cover his mouth. However, it's clear that he needs to think more clearly.

3) Rikido Sato

There is an apparent discrepancy in size and strength between Sato and Midnight. In a close-range battle, the former will easily overpower the latter. However, since the U.A. teacher can use her Somnambulist Quirk, Sato would never be able to get near her without falling asleep.

He also lacks any projectiles that can hit Midnight from a distance. The Sugar Rush Quirk isn't suitable here since his power-up doesn't give him the extra speed he needs to catch Midnight off guard.

2) Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu

Tetsutetsu has the same problem that Sato has against Midnight. Their physical stats are superior in My Hero Academia, but that has no bearing on the match result. The U.A. teacher only needs to put them to sleep to win.

The Somnambulist Quirk will likely seep through his Steel Quirk.Tetsutetsu still needs to breathe air, not to mention that he can only hold it for a while. It also doesn't help that he is a reckless fighter. Tetsutetsu would likely rush into the battlefield without really thinking about his next move, which is why Midnight can get the upper hand in a battle against him.

1) Neito Monoma

Neito isn't a physical combatant by any means. He mainly relies on his Copy Quirk to use his opponent's powers against them. However, there is a catch - he must physically touch his target in My Hero Academia.

Getting close to Midnight is going to take a lot of work for Neito. She can use fans to spread her sleep powder across the entire battlefield. Neito is fast and agile, but he doesn't have much room to get around in that case.

Even if he somehow managed to copy her Quirk, the Somnambulist Quirk works better on men than women, so he might face a disadvantage. Not only will she have more time to launch a counterattack, she can also use a whip for extra damage.

Midnight isn't going to last very long against these My Hero Academia characters

4) Minoru Mineta

Mineta has already displayed his intelligence back in the Final Exams arc of My Hero Academia. He knew that the U.A. teacher couldn't resist her sadistic tendencies when it comes to her opponents, which is why he made use of that knowledge for his benefit. When she went looking for him after he ran away, Mineta laid a trap with his Pop Off Quirk, resulting in her getting stuck in place.

Midnight's need to inflict pain on others is her biggest weakness in My Hero Academia. Most tactical fighters can exploit this for their own gain.

3) Koji Koda

Koda has the special ability to communicate with animals because of his Anivoice Quirk. Whether it's a swarm of insects or a flock of birds, the numbers game would catch up to Midnight very quickly in My Hero Academia.

That being said, Koda will need to act quickly in this fight. The teacher will likely release her sleep powder as soon as possible. Even so, Koda only needs to give out a command or two before covering his mouth.

It's unknown how the Somnambulist Quirk works on animals in My Hero Academia. Even if the male animals fall asleep quickly, it would take longer for the females. In any case, Midnight would still be overwhelmed by a lot of animals.

2) Ibara Shiozaki

Midnight will have a more difficult time dealing with female competitors since her Quirk works best on men. With that said, Ibara would never give her a chance to fight back.

Her Vine Quirk would quickly ensnare Midnight before she could even have the chance to react. The U.A. teacher doesn't have the most noteworthy physical stats, which is why it would be hard to believe that she could dodge Ibara's vines in time.

1) Setsuna Tokage

This would be a terrible matchup for Midnight, no matter what she does. Setsuna is a recommended student with very high intelligence stats in My Hero Academia. More importantly, her Quirk is perfectly suited to deal with Midnight's sleep powder.

Setsuna can use Lizard Tail Splitter to split her body into floating pieces. Her nose and mouth can fly away from Midnight's grasp, which means that Setsuna wouldn't be affected by the Somnambulist Quirk in My Hero Academia.

While she isn't a powerful striker, Setsuna only needs to grab Midnight with her floating body parts and leave her in the air, forcing the match to end since the U.A. teacher cannot get down safely.

The character of Midnight is primarily exploited in My Hero Academia due to fanservice purposes. However, she is more than just that. A testament to this is her contribution to the battles fans see in the manga.

As such, this list is incomplete, and the existence of several other characters defeating or getting defeated by Midnight remains a possibility. On that note, let us know if there are any My Hero Academia characters who would be easily defeated by Midnight in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes