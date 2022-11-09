My Hero Academia: How Koda’s Quirk works, explained

With the ability to communicate with animals, Koji Koda has a unique fighting style in My Hero Academia. Class 1-A's Quirk selection is quite varied. To cite a few examples, Shoto Todoroki can manipulate fire and ice with his body, while Momo Yaoyorozu can materialize anything via her body. Koda isn't quite as powerful as they are, but he still has plenty of use in My Hero Academia.

Anivoice is a unique Quirk in this series. Very few powers require developing a strong bond with the animal kingdom. While he's not particularly known for being social in My Hero Academia, Koda has demonstrated skill and technique with his Quirk.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers from My Hero Academia Chapter 372.

Here's what My Hero Academia fans need to know about Koda's Quirk

Anivoice lets him talk to animals

Anivoice is a long-range Emitter Quirk that lets Koda talk to animals and give them orders. This gives him a wide range of powers in My Hero Academia. Different animals have different abilities, such as bugs can get into narrow spaces.

Koda is perfect for rescue and reconnaissance missions. He only needs to use his voice to activate his Quirk. Due to this, his hero costume has a sound amplifier to make it easier.

However, there are certain limitations with the Anivoice Quirk. Koda is unable to control humans despite being animals. He also has no power over people with heteromorphic features, such as Mutant Quirk users. Last but not least, Koda's voice needs to be heard by the animals.

He primarily relies on bugs and birds

Realistically, this is a very situational Quirk based on the user's surroundings. There are only so many animals that can assist Koda in his time of need. For that reason, he primarily relies on birds and bugs in My Hero Academia. It's much easier to call for them than a swarm of sharks.

For instance, when Koda was paired with Kyoka Jiro in the Final Exams, he used Present Mic's fear of bugs to get past him. With the super move Bugging Out, he could summon insects from the ground and overwhelm his opponent. However, this is most effective in places with dirt.

Koda also likes to call upon birds in the sky. They give him a great aerial view, not to mention his ability to travel to his location faster. He can use the super move Hitchcock Birds to distract his opponents in My Hero Academia. This was first demonstrated in the Provisional Hero License Exams.

Koda can grow the horns on his head

My Hero Academia Chapter 372 gave Koda some development with his combat expertise. By growing the horns on top of his jagged head, Koda can increase the range of the Anivoice Quirk.

The Class 1-A student used it to significant effect in the final war. Before Spinner's mutant army could attack the Central Hospital, Koda unleashed a stronger version of Hitchcock Birds. Keep in mind that he is going up against 15,000 soldiers.

On a related note, the same chapter revealed that Koda's mother also carries the Anivoice Quirk. She was directly responsible for encouraging him and his powers.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes