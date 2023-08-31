My Hero Academia: All Might vs All For One sees Horikoshi fix his biggest final arc criticism

From the beginning of My Hero Academia, the series in some way focused on all the students from Class 1-A, giving each of them their moments to shine. This allowed Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi to show the characters' growth through the passage of time. However, ever since the beginning of the final arc, the Mangaka has faced a lot of criticism around the same subject.

The My Hero Academia manga is touted to end soon. Thus, the recent chapters have been focusing a lot on its final fights, i.e., Deku vs. Shigaraki and All Might vs. All For One. Surprisingly, it seems like the Mangaka will finally be taking a break from those as he might finally focus on the side characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia: Aoyama and Hagakure's moment hints at Horikoshi's attempt to answer criticism

Expand Tweet

Ever since the start of the final arc of My Hero Academia manga, Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi has been constantly criticized for not focusing on the side characters. With that, fans were worried that the two fights, i.e., Deku vs. Shigaraki and All Might vs. All For One would end up overshadowing the Class 1-A students.

However, it seems like Kohei Horikoshi has finally decided to fix the problem as the manga's chapter 399 suddenly shifted its focus to Kunieda's fight against the heroes. Kunieda dominated the fight against the heroes as he managed to defeat Fat Gum.

Yuga Aoyama as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

That's when Yuga Aoyama and Toru Hagakure stepped up to save the day. With that, the manga managed to give both characters their small moments. Hopefully, fans will get to see more of them in the upcoming chapters.

Ever since the start of the series, Hagakure has been invisible. However, now that fans can finally see her, they could likely witness her receive a huge moment. Fans have a similar feeling toward Aoyama who has remained an eccentric character since the start of the series but was yet to receive a huge moment, especially in the final arc.

Hanta Sero as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Hence, Horikoshi suddenly shifting the focus of his story could be a sign that he is set to center the plot around the Class 1-A characters for some time. There are several characters who have yet to get their time to shine in the final arc, including Mina Ashido, Hanta Sero, Eijiro Kirishima, Hitoshi Shinso, and others.

Considering that the Mangaka did previously hint at a huge moment for Hanta Sero, fans could likely witness the same soon. However, the same cannot be said about the other characters.

Toru Hagakure as seen in the My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

Nevertheless, the fact that Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi has suddenly included Toru Hagakure and Yuga Aoyama in the story could be a sign that he acknowledges the criticism by fans and wants to do some justice to the Class 1-A students. Thus, there is a good chance that all the Class 1-A students could get involved in the final arc to some degree. However, fans will have to wait to see how the manga creator plans to do the same.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.