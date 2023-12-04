My Hero Academia chapter 409: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 409 is set to release on December 11, 2023, at 12 am JST. With All For One's latest gamble seemingly being his last, it appears as though the series is rapidly advancing towards the conclusion of this alleged final arc.

Unfortunately, fans won't know exactly what the issue entails until verifiable spoiler information for chapter 409 is available. Fans do at least have the official release details for the much-awaited upcoming issue, with spoiler information set to begin releasing soon.

My Hero Academia chapter 409 likely to set up All For One's exit from the story, in turn setting up the race to the end

Release date, time, and where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 409 will be officially released on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime on Sunday, December 10. Select international readers, like the Japanese audience, will be able to enjoy the issue early on Monday, December 11.

Fans can enjoy the issue either via Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's free MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha's paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media's websites are free services that allow fans to access the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+, on the other hand, is a subscription-based paid service that gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 409 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, December 10

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, December 10

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, December 10

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, December 10

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, December 10

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, December 10

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, December 11

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, December 11

Chapter 408 recap

Bakugo is seemingly unbothered by All For One's final move in My Hero Academia chapter 408 (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 408 began with a focus on both All For One and Kudo following the death of Yoichi Shigaraki at All For One's hands. Via preserving Yoichi's hand, All For One recognized that the Quirk he had given his brother disappeared. Kudo, meanwhile, realized that he now had a second Quirk factor which he inherited from Yoichi, who then shared postmortem words with each of the two via his One For All vestige.

All For One then remembered fighting each of the One For All users up to and through All Might, lamenting how Yoichi's Quirk seemed to escape him at every turn. This set up a return to the present, where All For One questioned if Bakugo is somehow descended from Kudo. After realizing this was impossible, he concluded that Bakugo's eyes are now exactly like Kudo's were when he began opposing him.

All For One then ran down his options, realizing that he must save all his remaining strength to overpower Tomura Shigaraki during the transfer process. However, he did away with this thinking, instead betting all the energy he had left to spare on the Omni-Factor Unleash: All For One Goal technique, which saw him grotesquely activate all his Quirks at once.

The chapter ended with Bakugo laughing, seemingly unconcerned with All For One's latest gamble.

What to expect (speculative)

With All For One's apparent final move having been set up, My Hero Academia chapter 409 will seemingly conclude his fight against Bakugo, and possibly even his role in the story. All For One said himself that this will likely be the last move he can make before Rewind kills him, so it seems almost certain that his exit from the story is imminent.

Likewise, My Hero Academia chapter 409 should also set up a focus on Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki in its final moments for the next few issues. However, with Midoriya also seemingly preparing to gamble his success on one final move, it seems that the series is quite rapidly advancing towards its alleged end.

