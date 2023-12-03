My Hero Academia chapter 408: All For One uses his ultimate attack as new facts about One For All come to light

My Hero Academia chapter 408 was officially released via Shueisha’s various platforms earlier this weekend, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the series’ final arc. This specific installment for the series was certainly an unexpected one in terms of the direction it took, choosing to continue the All For One flashback which many believed had ended.

In any case, My Hero Academia chapter 408’s unexpected choice is one which fans seem to be relatively happy about thus far, praising this latest release in various respects. However, many fans are specifically focused on two aspects of All For One and One For All revealed in the issue which could have shocking implications in the story’s homestretch.

My Hero Academia chapter 408 suggests Deku could be sharing his power with Bakugo before series end

My Hero Academia chapter 408: The rise of the Demon Lord

All For One's possessiveness over Yoichi and One For All is finally given proper context in My Hero Academia chapter 408 (Image via Studio bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 408 began with the reveal that All For One had named his brother Yoichi because he was his first possession in this world. The narrator then explains that two months had passed since Yoichi ran away and was killed by All For One, showing his death in the sewers as this was said.

The narrator explains that on that day, All For One and Kudo stared at each other following Yoichi’s death. It’s emphasized that All For One’s uncanny, matte eyes (which had been this way since birth) did not reflect Kudo, while All For One’s reflection can be seen in his own normal eyes. The issue then cuts to All For One’s headquarters, which appears to be a floor in a large and expensive skyscraper.

My Hero Academia chapter 408 then sees All For One comment on how the Meta ability he gave Yoichi was gone, as he clutches what appears to be Yoichi’s surviving hand. It’s seemingly taxidermied and/or preserved in the same way that Tomura Shigaraki’s hands are, sporting the same type of metal plate at the wrist.

The origins of One For All's heritage with Kudo are finally explained in My Hero Academia chapter 408 (Image via Studio bones)

The narrator explains that All For One forcibly gave the power to Yoichi after he refused to submit because he didn’t need something stolen from someone else. All For One comments on how this has never happened before, adding that he confirmed with his power that Yoichi didn’t have a Meta ability. He thought he had stolen it when they were babies.

However, My Hero Academia chapter 408 sees him reveal that he discovered Yoichi did have a Quirk factor through research. It was simply so weak that his power didn’t even consider it an ability or recognize it. All For One suspects it stayed that way due to him not getting enough nutrients when their mother was pregnant with the two of them.

As All For One wonders, if the Quirk transferred, Kudo is having himself tested by the eventual Third User of One For All, whose name is revealed to be Bruce. Kudo is asked by Bruce if All For One didn’t touch him, revealing that his body now has two Quirk factors. The first is his natural Quirk factor, and the other is a very small, almost insignificant one.

Yoichi has a postmortem message for both All For One and Kudo in My Hero Academia chapter 408 (Image via Studio bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 408 sees Kudo emphasize that he suspected something like that had happened. At the same time, All For One ponders how someone must have stolen Yoichi’s Meta ability from him at some point. Yoichi is then seen speaking to both All For One and Kudo, saying to All For One that he kept him alive while wishing he could think about others’ feelings.

To Kudo, Yoichi says he could not stop his brother, and warns Kudo that All For One only views people as toys and games. All For One comments on how this means Yoichi’s Quirk still exists, while Kudo says that Yoichi’s will now live within him. Yoichi is seen saying that All For One’s power to give and take could have been the kindest in the whole world.

My Hero Academia chapter 408 then sees All For One superimposed over a montage of him fighting the various users of One For All up to Nana Shimura. He adds that he shed tears because he knew Yoichi would be confused by them. He also says he brings both control and ruin to the things he desires and the things he despises as well.

Fans see an abridged version of All For One's fights against the late One For All users through Nana Shimura in My Hero Academia chapter 408 (Image via Studio bones)

All For One then discusses how Yoichi and his will kept defying his expectations as he fought the users of One For All for the Quirk over the years. He adds that no matter how much he chases Yoichi, his will, and his Quirk, all of them always slip through his fingers. This is said in the scene of All Might punching All For One’s face during their pre-series fight.

My Hero Academia chapter 408 also takes the opportunity to show how All For One survived the encounter, seeing Doctor Kyudai Garaki retrieve All For One’s body from the morgue. The issue then returns to the present, where All For One says Kudo is to blame for the current state of affairs.

My Hero Academia chapter 408: Singularity shown

Expand Tweet

All For One then comments on how he exterminated Kudo’s bloodline, killing every woman and child who was close to him. He adds that if Katsuki Bakugo and Kudo were related, then he would have sensed it back then when he first met Bakugo. He then adds that Bakugo’s eyes weren’t like they are now when they first met, adding that it’s almost as if Kudo’s eyes transcended time and space just to oppose him.

My Hero Academia chapter 408 sees All For One add that it almost looks like Bakugo carries Kudo’s will within him. All For One realizes he can’t teleport Bakugo away, and that he also can’t keep fighting and rewinding since he’ll need to fight Tomura Shigaraki to take over his body. Thus, he’ll need spare energy for the transfer.

Expand Tweet

However, he scraps that plan, instead deciding to kill Bakugo and transfer to Shigaraki in one fell swoop. Yoichi’s spirit is seen saying “It’s coming,” as All For One uses his Full Factor Release: All For One Goal technique to activate all of his Quirks simultaneously. His grotesque form which follows is the Quirk singularity brought to life, with his new form overflowing with power.

My Hero Academia chapter 408 sees All Might say All For One will use the energy he has created to propel himself and end everything. All Might adds that it’ll rewind him into a baby, making it his final gamble, while yelling at Bakugo to dodge. The chapter ends with a confident Bakugo asserting that All For One is bound to lose with such a tactic.

My Hero Academia chapter 408: In summation

Expand Tweet

Overall, the latest installment of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series is an enthralling one, offering worthwhile world-building info without foregoing current events. In this respect, the blend between the chapter’s first and second halves is expertly done, and offers a clear connecting thread to the issue’s overall message.

My Hero Academia chapter 408 also sets up an in-series example of the Quirk singularity brought to life due to the power now overflowing from All For One’s form. With this in mind, fans can expect to see a truly disastrous level of power executed in the series’ coming releases.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.