My Hero Academia: Was Dr. Garaki Deku's doctor?

My Hero Academia has reached its sixth season and to say that it is doing well would be an understatement. Season 6 has been nothing short of explosive and chilling as the Heroes take on their biggest challenge yet. With it, a number of characters were given an opportunity to shine and they grabbed it with both hands.

However, there was one little detail that came to light, which sparked a lively discussion in the community. It was about season 6's Dr. Kyudai Garaki. Fans felt that he was oddly familiar, and after a little contemplation, it was revealed that he was seen at the very beginning of My Hero Academia, in season 1 episode 1. Thus, arose the question - Was Dr. Garaki Deku's doctor?

My Hero Academia: Was the doctor Deku and his mother consulted in season 1 Kyudai Garaki?

Fans were over the moon when they figured out that it was Dr. Kyudai Garaki in the first episode of the first season of My Hero Academia who diagnosed Deku. Given that he ran a number of hospitals and clinics, it was natural for it to be him. His character design in the latest season was also quite similar to what fans remembered of him.

According to him, Deku and his mother should have given up hoping for his Quirk to manifest. He was at an age (4 years old) where one or a combination of both his parents should have manifested. Since they didn't, it turned out that he was Quirkless.

So, the news of Midoriya not having a Quirk was delivered by none other than villain Dr. Garaki in season 1. He was in fact Midoriya's doctor.

Dr. Garaki's Quirk Singularity Theory

Dr. Kyudai Garaki introduced the Quirk Singularity Theory in My Hero Academia. It was present about 70 years ago in the timeline. According to it, Quirks blended and evolved as the generations followed one another and thus produced stronger and more complex Quirks.

However, the increase in power also brought about an increased difficulty in controlling the Quirks. This was due to the fact that the human body didn't evolve quickly enough to keep up. Eventually, there would come a stage when Quirks would become too overpowered and complicated, and no one would be able to control them any further.

Kyudai Garaki and All For One

When Dr. Garaki put forth his Quirk Singularity Theory, he was ostracized from society. Then came My Hero Academia's main antagonist, All For One. When they met, Garaki viewed him as a God incarnate.

As the villain was the only one who supported his theory, Garaki began to work tirelessly for his cause. He gave him his original Quirk, rebuilt his body after the fight with All Might, created Nomus with him, and searched for Quirks for All For One to use. He was the only one who had the villain's complete trust.

