My Hero Academia manga foreshadows Deku losing One For All for good

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 saw the release of the alleged spoilers and raw scans for the 412th chapter of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga series. While fans were unsure of exactly what to expect from the coming issue, it was generally accepted that Izuku “Deku” Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki would continue their final fight.

Although fans weren’t wrong about this, the latest alleged My Hero Academia spoilers claim that Deku is instructed to let go of the One For All Quirk by its Second User Kudo’s vestige. As far as readers can tell at the time of this article’s writing, it seems that Deku is being set up to lose his beloved Quirk sometime in the ongoing final legs of the series.

As expected, this is causing significant confusion amongst the My Hero Academia fandom, especially in regards to how Deku can possibly defeat Shigaraki without One For All. However, considering exactly who is telling him to let go of One For All, it seems that there is still a clear path to victory even by giving up the inherited Quirk.

My Hero Academia setting Deku up to become the greatest hero ever by giving up being a hero for good

Why the loss is being set up, explored

Obviously, the only person who knows for sure what will happen if Deku gives up his Quirk is My Hero Academia’s mangaka, Kohei Horikoshi. However, given what’s known about the story, Deku’s character arc, and the context clues surrounding this setup, Deku will likely achieve his victory against Shigaraki by giving up his Quirk.

As has been shown, Quirk factors and the vestiges of their owners which they contain can have a mind of themselves even after being absorbed into the All For One Quirk’s library. Star and Stripe’s Quirk proved this, as did Hawks’ Quirk during the final moments of All For One’s life in recent chapters of the series.

Likewise, the vestiges of One For All are likely telling Deku to give up the Quirk because they have a plan to deal with Shigaraki based on this known fact within My Hero Academia’s world. Their plan is likely to allow themselves to be fully absorbed by Shigaraki, wreaking havoc on his All For One Quirk and the plethora of abilities it possesses from the inside.

This will not only lead to Deku and co’s victory over Shigaraki, but do so in a way which ensures Shigaraki can never do harm again without killing him or severely injuring him. In turn, Deku is at least able to avoid killing Shigaraki even if he can’t save him, and the battle of One For All and All For One is brought to a ceremonious and almost poetic end.

However, victory in this sense and scenario would cost the My Hero Academia protagonist the chance to live out his ultimate dream of being a hero. Chapter 412 even reminds fans of this by ending on a flashback to All Might telling Deku that he too can become a hero. In essence, Deku will become the greatest hero ever (as fans were told at the onset of the series) in exchange for never being a hero again.

