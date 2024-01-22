My Hero Academia chapter 413: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 413 is set to release on Monday, January 29, 2023 at 12AM JST. As the series continues to tease Deku needing to let go of One For All in order to defeat Shigaraki, fans are incredibly curious to learn what’s set to occur in the coming release.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to confirm exactly what the issue will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 413 becomes available. Fans do at least have official release information for the highly-anticipated upcoming issue, with spoiler information set to begin releasing in the coming days.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 413, as well as speculates on what to expect, and more.

My Hero Academia chapter 413 set to see One For All and its former users wreak havoc on All For One Quirk

Release date and time, where to read

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia chapter 413 will be officially released on Monday, 1, 2023 at 12AM JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, January 28. Select international readers, like Japanese audiences, will see the issue release in the early morning hours of Monday, January 29. Exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website are free services which allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, is a paid, subscription-based service which gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 413 is set to release in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, January 29, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Monday, January 29, 2024

Chapter 412 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 413 is set to give Deku a path to victory as his body begins breaking down (Image via Studio bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 412 began with Deku revealing his new plan, which saw Blackwhip used to flex and extend his muscles in order to build up power for his Fa Jin Quirk. This in turn allowed him to launch an Air Force Delaware Smash, which he used to destroy the ground and stop Decay. He then used Gearshift to slow Smokescreen’s dissipation speed, allowing Deku to overwhelm Danger Sense and catch Shigaraki by surprise, taking his arm as a result.

Shigaraki, however, used search to find Deku and his weakness, discovering that the young boy was pushing himself so hard he couldn’t breathe. This was due to Gearshift’s recoil, with Shigaraki healing his arm while telling Deku to give up. Deku responded that he won’t give up on Tenko Shimura, whom he saw within Shigaraki in the previous war. Shigaraki responded that the crying boy doesn’t exist anymore because the lens he viewed the world through changed.

He even welcomed Midoriya to look inside him and confirm, as Nana Shimura pleaded with Deku to actually kill Shigaraki. Instead, he activated Full Cowl and promised to free Shimura from Shigaraki. This prompted Kudo to point out this behavior is why he initially disliked Midoriya, before revealing he came to love him after searching through his memories. The chapter ended with Kudo telling Midoriya to let go of One For All, seemingly having a plan.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Given the shocking conclusion of the previous issue, My Hero Academia chapter 413 is almost guaranteed to open up with some sort of explanation on what Kudo meant. Deku will most likely force him to reveal his plan before cooperating, as it does seem like a death sentence to give Shigaraki One For All here.

Nevertheless, My Hero Academia chapter 413 should eventually see Deku agree to the plan, likely giving Shigaraki the Quirk by the issue’s end. The final pages of the coming release should tease what Kudo and co are doing to Shigaraki from the inside out, again assuming that this is the crux of Kudo’s plan.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.