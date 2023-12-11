Netflix's My Hero Academia Live Action adds Monarch producer to the project

The My Hero Academia live action project had no updates to offer for months after was it was announced in 2022. Now, producer Joby Harold has had his say on the matter. The current Monarch: Legacy of Monsters producer has confirmed that the project is still underway, although there is no confirmation on whether it is a series or a movie at the moment.

Furthermore, not a lot of details have been confirmed surrounding the My Hero Academia live action project, such as the casting of main characters Deku and All Might, or who the working staff are. In fact, the lack of a confirmation on whether the project is a film or a series lends a lot more uncertainty on how much of the story is going to be adapted.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series.

Produce Joby Harold confirms involvement in the My Hero Academia live action project

The My Hero Academia live action adaptation was announced in 2022, and there wasn't a lot of information surrounding the project for several months, although the silence has now been broken. Joby Harold has confirmed that he is going to be a part of this project and that it is still ongoing, although he didn't give away a lot of details while also talking about his excitement for this adaptation.

Harold did an interview with Collider recently, and he offered some answers regarding the future of the project.

"Yes, it is (happening). Absolutely. It is something I'm working on and loving working on. I'm excited to do it and get it out there. It’s a big one. I can speak to the fact that it is live-action and I think that's probably all I can speak to, but it's a big deal in my life. I'm really enjoying it... It's amazing. It's an amazing opportunity and I'm really excited about it."

It is also worth pointing out that there is no confirmation about this project being a series or a film, which is a point of contention for a lot of people. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that the series' author, Kohei Horikoshi, is going to be one of the writers alongside Harold. Shinsuke Sato is going to be the director, while Jay Ashenfelter is going to be the other producer.

The validity of this project

Izuku "Deku" Midoriya, the protagonist of My Hero Academia (Image via Bones).

A My Hero Academia live action adaptation is bound to be divisive from the get-go, because of how visually appealing and diverse Quirks are.

However, it could be also argued that the My Hero Academia live action is going to be a response to the growth and popularity of superhero films in the last decade or so, especially considering the success of Netflix's One Piece in recent months as well.