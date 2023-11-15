5 interesting facts about Apple TV’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Monster TV shows and movies often tend to generate interest among cinephiles, and Apple TV’s upcoming series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is no exception.

This anticipated show is part of the MonsterVerse franchise, which boasts box-office hits like Godzilla (2014) and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), among others. There is no doubt that Godzilla is terrifying, but in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, viewers will get to meet more equally-threatening monsters.

Spanning three generations, the story will follow the members of a secret organization named Monarch. The season, which is scheduled to debut on November 17, 2023, will consist of ten episodes. The cast includes many fresh faces as well as some well-known names, like Kurt Russell and Anders Holm.

From the trailer, it is evident that the upcoming show will deliver in terms of impressive special effects, larger-than-life monsters, epic fights, and shocking plot twists. Viewers with a special fondness for monster-focused plots that score high on action and destruction will enjoy Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

5 reasons why Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is creating a buzz among cinephiles

1) Godzilla will never not be interesting

It is interesting to note that the fictional monster first appeared in a movie back in 1954 and has evolved to become a pop culture icon. Over the years, the monster has appeared in several shows, films, games, and more. However, the fascination with the monster and its origins continues to thrive among cinephiles.

The biggest draw of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is that fans will not only get to see Godzilla, but they will also be able to meet other giant monsters that are equally destructive and dangerous.

2) Former J-pop singer Anna Sawai in the lead

Anna started acting at a young age and received positive feedback for her role in Nippon TV's production of Annie. However, her stint as a member of the Japanese girl group Faky helped boost her popularity. She left the group in 2018 and refocused on acting. Viewers may recognize her from Giri/Haji (2019) and Pachinko (2022).

In Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, she will play a central role in the narrative. Her character is Cate Randa. After surviving G-Day, Cate returns to Japan to sort out some personal matters but ends up finding a family secret.

3) The father-son duo

Talented and versatile, Kurt Russell has a lot of experience playing different characters throughout his career. Fans can rest assured that his portrayal of Army officer Lee Shaw in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be worth watching. However, what makes his role special is that the series will also feature a young Shaw, who will be played by his son, Wyatt Russell.

Often, different actors are hired to portray the young and old versions of characters. Although casting directors ensure there are similarities between the actors, it is not always easy to make them match, which can lead to a disconnect. However, viewers won't have that problem with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters since both father and son look so much like each other.

4) Matt Shakman has directed the first two episodes

Fans of Marvel's WandaVision (2021) will already be acquainted with Matt Shakman's work, as he directed the popular miniseries. In addition to that, the talented filmmaker has also directed episodes for many popular shows, such as Game of Thrones (2011), Fargo (2014), and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005), among others.

He will be directing both episodes 1 and 2 of the series. As Shakman has plenty of experience, it is likely that he will be able to give Monarch: Legacy of Monsters the depth and aesthetic that it needs.

5) Score by Leopold Ross

Given that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters deals with epic-style storytelling, music will play an important part. The team decided to work with Leopold Ross. A talented musician and composer, he has contributed to the score of many popular movies such as The Book of Eli (2010), Broken City (2013), Triple 9 (2016), and more.

The songs will be released by Milan Records on November 17, 2023. Fans can already listen to the show's "Main Titles" track, as it was released as a single earlier this month.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a great must-watch option for those who enjoy exciting narratives starring intimidating monsters with an affinity for chaos and mass destruction.