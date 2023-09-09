Monarch: Leagacy of Monsters trailer breakdown- 3 things you missed

Monarch: Leagacy of Monsters, the highly awaited MonsterVerse science fiction series is all set to premiere on November 17, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+. Chris Black has served as the creator of the series, which will center around a family's journey to unveil the long-buried secrets of Monarch, a secret organization.

On Friday, October 8, 2023, the official teaser trailer for Monarch: Leagacy of Monsters was dropped by Apple TV+. From rising monsters to past mistakes, to a journey for redemption, the trailer provides the audience with intriguing glimpses of what is about to come their way in the upcoming series.

From plot to cast, three major takeaways from Monarch: Leagacy of Monsters teaser trailer

1) The upcoming series will dive deep into the mythology of Legendary’s Monsterverse

As showcased in the official teaser trailer of Monarch: Leagacy of Monsters, the series will embrace the rich and complex mythology of Legendary’s Monsterverse. It will take a closer look at the hidden world of monsters through the eyes of three different generations.

Thus, it is also quite evident that the upcoming Apple TV+ show will consist of different timelines, both past - especially the 1950s - and the present. The trailer also indicates that the series will expand the titular Monsterverse movies, including 2014's Godzilla, 2017's Kong: Skull Island, and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong.

2) The new show will explore who the real monsters are in a world where humans and Titans coexist

A still from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Image Via IMDb)

The teaser trailer for the new Apple TV+ MonsterVerse show gives viewers significant hints about the show's prime theme, which is to explore the answer to the question of who the true monsters are. The teaser displays a few glimpses of the gigantic monsters rising from the ocean in the present world.

From the looks of the trailer, it seems like the series is attempting to showcase a world where both the Titans and humans co-exist. Through that world, the show will try to find the answer to the all-important question about the real monsters.

3) Wyatt Russell and Kurt Russell will play the younger and older version of the same character

Stills of Wyatt Russell and Kurt Russell as young and old Lee Shaw respectively in the upcoming series (Image Via Apple TV+ Press)

Well-known actors Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell, who are real-life father and son respectively, are all set to play the same lead role of Lee Shaw in the upcoming 10-episode MonsterVerse series. Wyatt Russell will portray the younger version of the pivotal character and Kurt Russell will play the older version of the character.

As displayed in the teaser trailer of Monarch: Leagacy of Monsters, the young army officer Lee Shaw will try to save the world of the monsters. However, mistakes will be made as he attempts to do so.

The trailer also reveals that Shaw knows too many secrets about the world of the Titans and its connection to the secret organization Monarch, which makes him the biggest target of the institution when their secrecy is threatened.

Don't forget to catch Monarch: Leagacy of Monsters, which will debut on Apple TV+, on November 17, 2023.