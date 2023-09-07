In which Godzilla timeline is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters set? Details explored ahead of Apple TV+ release 

The highly anticipated sci-fi series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will debut exclusively on Apple TV+ in November 2023. The streaming platform has yet to disclose the official release date of the upcoming series. It is the second TV series installment in the popular MonsterVerse franchise.

As reported by CBR, the Apple TV+ show is set right after the incidents in the reboot of Legendary's 2014 Godzilla. The news outlet has also stated that the anime-influenced live-action science fiction series takes place in the 1990s, meaning the events of the upcoming show are placed around two decades following the events of Kong: Skull Island, the hit 2017 movie.

Ever since the news of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was released by Apple TV+, fans of the MonsterVerse have been eagerly waiting to see what the upcoming series will bring to the table.

Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters - Everything we know so far

Who is the creator of the brand-new MonsterVerse series?

A still of Kurt Russell as Lee Shaw in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Image Via Apple TV+ Press)

Scheduled to be released in November 2023 on Apple TV+, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is created by Chris Black. He is best known for producing and writing various sci-fi projects, including Star Trek: Enterprise, Cleopatra 2525, and Xena: Warrior Princess. Black has also served as the developer of the upcoming series, along with Matt Fraction.

The executive producers include Black, Fraction, Joby Harold, Matt Shakman, Andy Goddard, Tory Tunnell, Andrew Colville, and Brad Van Arragon. Safehouse Pictures, Legendary Television, and Toho Co. Ltd produced the series.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters travels between present and past to uncover secrets

A still of Wyatt Russell as young Lee Shaw in the upcoming series (Image Via Apple TV+ Press)

The upcoming series on Apple TV+ will have ten six-minute episodes. The first two episodes have been directed by Matt Shakman, best known for directing WandaVision. The series will chronicle the story of a family's adventurous quest to unveil the hidden secrets of Monarch, a highly secret organization, and their family's connection.

A brief synopsis for the series, given by IMDb, reads as follows:

"Set after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans, revealing that monsters are real, follows one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to Monarch."

Primarily taking place in the present, the sci-fi show will provide the audience several flashback sequences to the 1950s. The show's plotline will involve an army officer named Lee Shaw, played by Wyatt Russell, who will be seen tracking Titans to discover their origins. In the present timeline, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell's real-life father, will portray Lee Shaw's older version.

The series will reprise many fan-favorite Titans alongside new additions. With new monsters and a gripping narrative, it's safe to say that viewers are in for a thrilling journey.

Cast for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

A still of Anna Sawai as Cate Randa in the upcoming series (Image Via Apple TV+ Press)

Apart from Kurt Russell as Lee Shaw and Wyatt Russell as young Lee Shaw, the cast members for the upcoming series include:

Anna Sawai as Cate Randa

Ren Watabe as Kentaro

Kiersey Clemons as May

Mari Yamamoto as Keiko

Joe Tippett as Tim

Anders Holm as Bill Randa

Elisa Lasowski as Duvall

Watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which will premiere in November 2023, on Apple TV+.