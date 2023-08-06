5 intriguing shows coming to Apple TV+ in August 2023

Apple TV+ is a prominent player in the streaming industry with other industry heavyweights like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and HBO Max. Some of the unique films and shows available only through the platform have won multiple awards for excellence in filmmaking.

Apple TV+ is set to release a series of highly anticipated shows in August 2023, generating excitement among viewers who are eager to immerse themselves in captivating entertainment. The diverse selection of genres in this extensive lineup is likely to captivate viewers, offering a range of options from thought-provoking science fiction to heartwarming animated tales.

Here are 5 TV series releasing on Apple TV+ in August 2023 that fans can look forward to:

1) Physical (season 3) (August 2, 2023)

With its third season and final season, the highly regarded dramedy Physical promises to deliver even more intrigue and humor. The series, which is set in the 1980s, follows Sheila Rubin, played expertly by Rose Byrne, as she negotiates the realm of fitness and weight loss while dealing with her individual challenges.

The series also features renowned actress Zoey Deschanel along with actors such as Della Saba, Rory Scovel and Paul Sparks.

The third season picks up from the gripping cliffhanger of the previous installment wherein Sheila is confronted by her lover John (Paul Sparks). As Sheila's adventure progresses, exposing surprising twists and stunning discoveries, audiences are in for an upsurge of emotions.

Physical (season 3) on Apple TV+ pledges to hold viewers' attention till the final episode with the ideal balance of humor, susceptibility, and tenacity.

2) Strange Planet (August 9, 2023)

Apple TV+ subscribers can prepare themselves to enter an otherworldly wonderland with Strange Planet, an engrossing animated series based on the well-known webcomic by Nathan Pyle.

The series is developed by Dan Harmon, one of the masterminds behind the popular animated series Rick and Morty. The show brings the cute and eccentric aliens to life as they maneuver through the complexities of daily living, frequently with humorous outcomes.

Strange Planet offers a new and amusing perspective on our everyday problems and victories with its distinctive animation style and familiar narratives. This comedy series will keep you laughing while discreetly meditating on the quirks of the human condition.

3) Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie (August 18, 2023)

Apple TV+ has an amazing treat in store for followers of the adored Peanuts characters. Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie is a touching animated show based on Marcie, one of Charles Schulz's beloved comic strip's more obscure but equally lovable characters.

Audiences will be rewarded with a heartwarming tale of friendship, tenacity, and self-discovery as Marcie takes the spotlight.

Both veteran fans and novices as well will have an emotionally powerful journey, thanks to the show's compelling plot and eye-catching visual appeal.

4) Invasion (season 2) (August 23, 2023)

Science fiction fans can expect an exciting trip with the beloved Apple TV+ show Invasion's eagerly-awaited second season. This provocative series delves into the lives of numerous humans dispersed over the globe as it examines the fallout from a global extraterrestrial invasion.

The series features an exquisite cast list of the likes of Golshifteh Farahani (known for her role in Extraction, Body of Lies and Patterson), Shiloi Kutsuna, Billy Barratt and Sam Neil among others.

Invasion expertly maintains its enigmatic quality with its complex plot and unforeseen twists, keeping spectators hooked to their screens. Sci-fi aficionados will be enthralled by the show's intense viewing experience, thanks to its captivating plot and amazing visual effects.

Fans of the show are already gearing up to go out on an adventure filled with intrigue, human tenacity, and the struggle for survival against the odds.

5) Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn (August 25, 2023)

Besides fiction, Apple TV+ also offers compelling documentaries and docuseries. One such intriguing docuseries set to release in August is called Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn.

This exciting series delves deeply into the former Renault and Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn's controversial escape from Japan, where he was charged with multiple financial malfeasance offenses.

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn gives viewers a thorough overview of the events leading up to Ghosn's getaway and the accompanying global pursuit by combining investigative journalism and entertaining storytelling.

This docuseries puts into perspective one of the most prominent financial scandals of recent years and is jam-packed with pertinent data and knowledge.

With a wide variety of titles to pick from, August 2023 is going to be an interesting month for Apple TV+ users. This selection has something for everyone, whether they enjoy drama, animation, or stimulating documentaries.