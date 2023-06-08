5 top Rose Byrne movies and shows you must check out ahead of Platonic

Platonic, starring Rose Byrne premiered on Apple TV+ on May 24, 2023, and opened to some very positive reviews amidst mixed audience reactions on social media. Most critics appreciated Rose Byrne's performance as one of the best things about the show apart from consistent themes and engaging craft.

Rose Byrne is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood who has established themselves as a great performer across genres and formats. Over the span of her career, she has been in shows and movies in genres like horror, comedy, relationship drama, and thrillers. The fact that she will be starring in Platonic created quite some anticipation despite the expectation of a routine drama.

Her latest series Platonic created some anticipation for fans as they awaited the actress to showcase her talents once again. The series follows a couple of friends who reconnect during their middle life after a long time of being apart.

The writing explores the subtleties of growing old and apart while telling the tale of relatable characters in real situations. The rootedness and quirk make the new series a great watch.

While Platonic is still making noise for all the good reasons, there are multiple other shows and films where Rose Byrne has shown her acting chops.

Rose Byrne's finest performances apart from Platonic

1) Insidious

Rose Byrne in Insidious (Image via IMDB)

Although it is a very routinely made horror film, Insidious manages to be one of the finest in the genre. The film tells the story of a family who discovers that their son has access to a different, darker world called the Further when he disappears. Rose Byrne plays the mother and does a brilliant job of expressing the troubled and confused state of the character.

Through the subsequent parts of the film, her character gets progressively more complex. Her performance in the film creates scope for some really good detailing and backstories. Although the rest of the actors in the Insidious film series are just as great, Byrne manages to stand out as one of the finest performers in the movie.

2) Peter Rabbit

Byrne as a kind local in Peter Rabbit (Image via IMDB)

Peter Rabbit is one of the most popular family films that came out in 2018.

The computer-animated comedy movie follows Peter Rabbit and his sisters who reside in a family manor garden that the house owner's nephew moves into. The man tries various methods to get rid of Peter Rabbit and his family but repeatedly fails. The film makes for a fine, light-hearted comedy.

Rose Byrne plays the role of a kind local human who is friends with Peter Rabbit, a role that she fits into effortlessly. It exposed her versatility as an actor and emphasized her range. Rose also managed to blend into the over-the-top setting and showcased that she had the ability to act in more than just more realistic movies.

3) Physical

Byrne as Sheila Rubin in Physical (Image via IMDB)

An Apple TV+ show, Physical, is a comedy-drama that follows a silently devastated San Diego housewife from the 1980s who battles inner darkness and conflicts every day. However, when she discovers aerobics and begins her journey toward empowerment and compassion, her life changes for the better. It also helps her change her surroundings and her perspective on things.

Starring Rose Byrne, Rory Scovel, and Della Saba in lead roles, the show features some brilliant performances and interesting themes. Byrne is especially engaging as a tormented housewife who suddenly turns her life around. The character arc and the protagonist-driven plot create a great setup for the actress to showcase her skills.

4) Bridesmaids

Byrne as Helen in Bridesmaids (Image via IMDB)

The 2011 film Bridesmaids is a popular comedy that revolves around Annie who gets into conflict with one of her best friend's bridesmaids and ends up creating drama at the wedding.

Rose Byrne, however, doesn't play Annie in the film, she plays the extremely proud and self-confident Helen who is the bridesmaid in question. She pulls off the competitive attitude of the character almost perfectly and creates an engaging watch through just that. Unlike Insidious and other serious films, Bridesmaids brings some real versatility into Rose Byrne's filmography.

5) Troy

Byrne as Briseis in Troy (Image via IMDB)

Although she doesn't play the immediate lead role in Troy, the film remains one of Byrne's most popular. The actress plays Briseis and is graceful yet effective in her role throughout the film. She brings her character to life and creates an impact throughout the film despite limited presence.

Another reason for the film's importance is that Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean, and Byrne are all part of the star cast. These stars elevate the film's narrative and create a memorable cinematic experience. Its mythological and historical significance also makes Troy one of Hollywood's finest period dramas ever.

Rose Byrne's new series, Platonic premiered on Apple TV+ on May 24, 2023, and is currently available to stream on the platform.

Poll : 0 votes