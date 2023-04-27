Peter Rabbit and 4 other popular James Corden movies to watch

James Corden is saying goodbye to his The Late Late Show, and for many fans, it feels like the end of an era. The multi-talented comedian, singer, actor, producer, writer, and host has reigned in the hearts of his audience with an iron fist on his late-night show. In fact, he will have hosted the show for a grand eight years by the time he says goodbye. While speaking to Deadline, Corden said:

“It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

The show had many viral segments that added to its popularity. Segments like Carpool Karaoke, Drop the Mic, Spill Your Guts, and Crosswalk Musical will always remain fan favorites.

However, the charisma of this popular host is not just limited to his Late Late Show.

He has also acted in many movies and musicals that have given him immense popularity over the years. He has been featured in some really popular movies like Yesterday, Begin Again, Ocean’s 8, Peter Rabbit, Trolls, etc. His comedic roles, alongside his funny antics, have managed to garner him quite the reputation.

Peter Rabbit, Oceans 8, and 3 other James Corden movies to watch

1) Peter Rabbit

James Corden does an absolute banger job in this movie as the voice of Peter Rabbit. The movie follows Peter Rabbit, his cousin Benjamin, and his three sisters.

When Thomas McGregor, an uptight and workaholic lad, moves into his family house, he gets upset with Peter and his clan living there. The rest of the movie follows Thomas’ attempts to get rid of them and failing miserably.

The movie was hugely loved by the audience as they flocked to the cinemas to watch the film. However, it received mixed reviews from critics. It grossed $115.3 million at the box office against a $50 million budget, which was a huge success. It became so huge that, as a family film, it left Pixar’s Coco in its wake.

2) Ocean’s 8

After watching this film, several fans went on to say that they did not understand James Corden's function in the movie. But that does not make it any less iconic. It is perhaps one of the most significant features done by Corden.

The movie follows Debbie Ocean, who, after her release from jail, has eyes on a diamond necklace at the Met Gala. She assembles a special crew of women for this task, and the story unfolds.

The movie did amazingly at the box office, with the critical reviews being mainly positive. Although its journey has not been smooth, it has managed to make a bang with an amazing ensemble. It grossed $140.2 million with a $70 million production cost and was a huge success.

3) Cinderella

James Corden appeared in Cinderella and stole everyone’s heart.

The movie follows Cinderella, who is an orphan under the thumb of her evil stepmother. However, with some magical help from her unexpected fairy godmother, she is on her way to the ball at the royal court.

It is a story of magic, ambition, and passion and has always been popular with the audience. The feminist take on Cinderella was an instant hit with the audience, and it was viewed by 1.1 million households on the weekend it was released.

4) Trolls

Trolls is yet another animated masterpiece James Corden starred in. The movie was a huge hit with both the kids as well as the grown-ups.

The movie follows Trolls, a bunch of peace-loving happy creatures. However, their happiness comes to an end as they get captured by the ugly and miserable Bergens. Now it is up to Princess Poppy and Branch to go and save the day.

The James Corden movie grossed $153.7 million with a budget of $125 million, which is not huge. However, the movie slowly caught traction and holds a high critical response as well as audience scores now across many platforms.

5) The Emoji Movie

James Corden has done a lot of animated movies in his career, and The Emoji Movie just adds another feather to the hat.

The movie follows Gene, a multi-expression emoji who is pretty unique on his own. However, he gets sentenced for deleting as he creates problems for his user. Now, Gene must run against time to save himself and find acceptance.

The movie grossed $86.1 million on a budget of $50 million. It is a fun James Corden movie to watch over the weekend and go on an animated binge ride.

Although James Corden is retiring from his Late Late Show, he will still have a place at the heart of the audience. Many well-wishers are pouring good luck and their best wishes for the future journey of James Corden.

