The fifth episode of Apple TV+'s comedy series, Platonic, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The series focuses on a middle-aged man and woman, who were once best friends, reconnecting after several years.

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne play the lead roles, and their onscreen chemistry is one of the defining elements of the show. The series has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics. It is helmed by Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller.

Apple TV+'s Platonic episode 5 will focus on Charlie, who invites Will to a baseball game

An official promo for Platonic episode 5 has not yet been released by Apple TV+, but based on a synopsis shared by Rotten Tomatoes, viewers can expect the upcoming episode to focus on Charlie, who doesn't seem too comfortable with Sylvia and Will's friendship. He then asks Will to join and some of his colleagues to watch a baseball game.

Here's the synopsis of the episode, titled My Wife's Boyfriend:

''Unnerved by the closeness of Will’s relationship with Sylvia, Charlie invites Will to join him and his coworkers at a baseball game.''

More details regarding the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Divorce Party, saw Sylvia throwing a party for Will in order to cheer him up following the divorce.

Here's Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode:

''Sylvia throws a divorce party for Will to cheer him up, but it gets out of hand when his rowdy friends try to take control of the night.''

However, things took a chaotic turn, thanks to Will's friends. With the series having arrived at the halfway stage, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out. Viewers can expect a lot of hilarious and dramatic moments in the remaining episodes of the show.

A quick look at Platonic plot and cast

Platonic focuses on the lives of two former best friends who reconnect amidst a turbulent midlife crisis. The two try to figure out the meaning of their relationship, as their feelings for each other whilst dealing with a number of other personal challenges and struggles.

Here's the official synopsis of the comedy series:

''Platonic'' follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Rogen and Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming — and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.''

The show has received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who've praised its unique humor, writing, characterization, and performances, among numerous other things. It also enjoys significant viewership.

The series stars Seth Rogen in one of the lead roles as Will, a middle-aged man whose life has taken a dramatic turn thanks to his divorce. He reconnects with his best friend, which further complicates his life.

Rogen has been superb throughout the show and has received widespread critical acclaim. Rose Byrne as Sylvia has been equally impressive, and her impeccable chemistry with Rogen defines the series' tone. Other cast members include Luke Macfarlane as Charlie, Alisha Wainwright as Audrey, and many others.

Don't forget to watch Platonic episode 5 on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

