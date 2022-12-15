5 best comedy shows of 2022

With half of December already over, 2022 is almost at its end. It is time to bid goodbye to this year's movies and series and look forward to the new and upcoming titles of 2023.

Undoubtedly, OTT platforms, as well as the more conventional networks, house quality content, and the audience is spoilt for choice. Be it action, horror, comedy, drama, or romance, 2022 has gifted us some noteworthy titles.

Peacemaker, The Rehearsal, and more - 5 of the most hilarious comedy shows that were released in 2022

1) Peacemaker

The Peacemaker (Image via HBO Max)

Peacemaker is a 2022 superhero comedy-drama series from the house of HBO Max. Created by The Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, it marked the first series from the DC Extended Universe as a spin-off from their 2021 film, The Suicide Squad. The series starred John Cena reprising his role from The Suicide Squad as the titular character of the series, alongside other actors like Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji.

Peacemaker is set five months after the events of the 2021 film and follows the jingoistic killer superhero in his misadventures. After recovering from his bullet injury from Bloodsport, Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, joins Project Butterfly under A.R.G.U.S. His job is to work with them to locate and eliminate parasitic aliens called Butterflies, who are trying to take over the human race.

The series is filled with the antiques of the jingoistic hero and silly humor throughout its duration. If you like to watch a superhero series and intend to catch a few laughs in the process, Peacemaker fits your needs perfectly.

2) The Rehearsal

The Rehearsal (Image via HBO Max)

The Rehearsal marked the return of acclaimed Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder on screen. The six-episode comedy docuseries was another title from the house of HBO Max that released in July 2022. Fielder first received critical acclaim for his work in the popular comedy show Nathan For You, which ended in 2017.

The series follows Fielder as he helps ordinary people practice how to behave during some crucial or trivial moments in life. Be it confessing to a lie or raising a child, Fielder helps the parties to act "properly" in these situations. The show simulates these moments by hiring actors and going through multiple trials to acclimatize them to whatever situations they might find themselves in.

3) Reboot

Reboot (Image via HULU)

Reboot is a satirical mockumentary series from the house of HULU, released in September 2022. Created by Steven Levitan, the series deals with the modern trend of producing remakes of previously successful titles. Reboot stars Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Maxville, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy, Judy Greer, and Paul Reiser in pivotal roles.

The series follows the cast of a 2000s sitcom who have gone different ways since their show ended. When the studio decides to bring back the cast on a revamped version of their original show, they experience various emotions. Reboot follows the cast as they embark on a journey of remembrance, bonding, and acceptance of their current realities.

4) Murderville

Murderville (Image via Netflix)

Murderville is, as its name conveys, a murder mystery comedy series released in 2022. Based on the BBC Three series, Murder in Successville, the series has been adapted by Krister Johnson for the streaming platform Netflix. The six-episode series has been one of the most praised comedy series of the season, especially for its concept. It stars Will Arnett, Haneefah Wood, Lilan Bowden, and Phillip Smithey as permanent characters, with guest stars appearing in each episode.

Murderville follows Terry Seattle, a homicide detective who has a tough time dealing with the death of his former partner and his ongoing divorce from the Chief of Police. Terry is assigned new partners in each episode, whom he despises unequivocally, as they try to solve a case and find out the killer.

The show's uniqueness is that the guest stars are not given a script and improvise their performances on the spot. This has attracted praise from many critics and has also been widely liked by the audience. Murderville is also set to have a Christmas special episode set to release on December 15, 2022.

5) Our Flag Means Death

Our Flag Means Death (Image via HBO Max)

Our Flag Means Death is an American period comedy series from the house of HBO Max that was released in March 2022. Created by David Jenkins, the series stars Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi in lead roles alongside an ensemble of talented actors like Ewen Bremner, Con O'Neill, Joel Fry, Kristian Nairn, Rory Kinnear, Leslie Jones, Fred Armisen, Nick Kroll, and others.

Our Flag Means Death follows the life of Stede Bonnet, a well-off aristocrat who decides to abandon his boring lifestyle and become a pirate. On his latest ill-suited profession, Stede faces several risks and dangers at sea, which he overcomes with the help and support of his crew aboard the Revenge. He also comes face-to-face with Blackbeard, who has taken an interest in the new gentleman-turned-pirate at sea.

