Reboot (2022 TV series): Meet the cast of Hulu show

Reboot, the highly awaited and intriguing brand new comedy series, is all set to make its debut exclusively on Hulu on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Steven Levitan has served as the creator of the upcoming Hulu series.

Levitan is also the writer of the series, along with John Enbom, David Feeney, John Quaintance, Josh Levine, Caroline Fox, Andrew Gurland, and Dave King. Steven Levitan, John Enbom, Danielle Stokdyk, and Jeff Morton have served as the executive producers of the riveting comedy series.

The official synopsis for Reboot, released by Hulu, reads:

"A dysfunctional cast is forced back together and must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world."

The lead cast list for Reboot includes Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville and a few others. Without further delay, let's dive in and take a closer look at the lead cast members of the comedy series, ahead of its arrival on Hulu.

Keegan-Michael Key as Reed Sterling

Critically acclaimed and Primetime Emmy Award-winning writer, comedian and actor Keegan-Michael Key will be seen portraying the lead character Reed Sterling in the upcoming Hulu comedy series, Reboot.

The actor is best known for being a significant part of the sketch comedy shows, Key & Peele and Mad TV. He is also well-known for playing the voice role of Murray in the highly celebrated Hotel Transylvania franchise.

Keegan-Michael Key has also been a part of several notable movies, including Role Models, Just Go with It, Wanderlust, Afternoon Delight, Teacher of the Year, Horrible Bosses 2, Pitch Perfect 2, Tomorrowland, Freaks of Nature, Don't Think Twice, Why Him?, The Disaster Artist, The Predator, All the Bright Places, The Prom and several others.

He has also given his voice in several noteworthy movies, entailing Pinocchio, Wendell & Wild, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, The Star, Storks, The Angry Birds Movie and The Lego Movie.

Apart from movies, Key has also been a part of several well-known TV series, including The Planet's Funniest Animals, Gary Unmarried, Whose Line is it Anyway?, Parks and Recreation, Playing House, Fargo, The Hotwives, Modern Family, Friends from College, Sesame Street, Brain Games, Game On! and more.

Judy Greer as Bree Marie Larson

The highly talented and beloved actress Judy Greer is all set to play the lead role of Bree Marie Larson in Reboot.

Greer is best known for portraying the character Fern Mayo / Vylette in Jawbreaker, Lucy Wyman in 13 Going on 30 and Casey in 27 Dresses.

She has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies, entailing What Planet Are You From?, Desperate But Not Serious, What Women Want, The Wedding Planner, I Love Your Work, In Memory of My Father, American Dreamz, Love Happens and several others.

The actress has also been a part of several notable TV series, including Love & Money, Family Guy, Arrested Development, Love Monkey, Miss Guided, Glenn Martin, DDS, Archer, Mad Love, Married, BoJack Horseman, Ask the StoryBots, Casual, Kidding, Let's Go Luna!, The Thing About Pam, The First Lady and several others.

Johnny Knoxville as Clay Barber

The well-known actor, stunt-performer and producer, Johnny Knoxville will be seen playing the role of Clay Barber in the upcoming comedy movie, Reboot.

The actor is best known for playing the role of Scrad / Charlie in Men in Black II, Steve Barker / Jeffie in The Ringer and for being a vital part of the beloved Jackass franchise.

Johnny Knoxville has also been a part of several other well-known movies, including Life Without Dick, Big Trouble, Grand Theft Parsons, The Dukes of Hazzard, Daltry Calhoun, Father of Invention, Nature Calls, The Last Stand, Elvis & Nixon and many more.

He has also been a part of several noteworthy TV series, entailing The Andy Dick Show, Wildboyz, Dancing with the Stars, Loiter Squad, Drunk History, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, SpongeBob SquarePants and several others.

Other actors on the cast list for the brand new Hulu series include Rachel Bloom, Krista Marie Yu, Paul Reiser, Calum Worthy and Kristian Flores.

Don't forget to watch Reboot, arriving on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, exclusively on Hulu.

