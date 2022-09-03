5 new shows on Hulu like Steve Carrell's The Patient

Hulu has a number of new shows lined up for release in September. One of the new shows on the streaming platform is The Patient. Created by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, the 10-episode-long psychological thriller premiered its first two episodes on FX on Hulu on August 30, 2022.

The new show stars Steve Carrell as Alan Strauss, a therapist who is mourning the recent death of his wife and battling his own demons, and Domhnall Gleeson as Sam Fortner, a new patient of Alan who turns out to be a serial killer.

Sam decides to kidnap Alan and keep him chained in the basement of his house so that Alan can help him curb his homicidal urge to take the lives of people he deems offensive.

Check out this list of some of the other new shows that will premiere on Hulu in September.

1) Tell Me Lies

Tell Me Lies, an upcoming new show on Hulu, is based on Carola Lovering's best-selling 2018 novel of the same name. Meaghan Oppenheimer and Emma Roberts serve as the showrunner and executive producer respectively.

The series is set to be a twisted, modern love story about a young woman named Lucy Albright (played by Grace Van Patten) and a charming man named Stephen DeMarco (played by Jackson White).

The two met on campus at college and quickly started a relationship. The show will follow their relationship as it develops over the course of eight years, gradually becoming tumultuous and obsessive.

Tell Me Lies promises to be both taut and intense. It appears to be a dark and compelling love story with plenty of dirty secrets to be revealed. The series will premiere its first three episodes on September 7, with all subsequent episodes airing weekly.

2) Monarch

Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is another new show on Hulu that is set to premiere on September 11.

The show is a multigenerational musical drama that will focus on the country music family the Romans: Dottie Cantrell Roman (played by Susan Sarandon), the reigning Queen of Country Music, and her husband Albie Roman (played by Trace Adkins), who have established a country music dynasty together.

However, their fame is jeopardized when the very foundation of their success is revealed to be a lie. Their daughter Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (played by Anna Friel), attempts to protect her family's legacy while pursuing her own stardom alongside her brothers Luke and Gigi Roman.

The show intends to delve into the world of country music while incorporating elements of Yellowstone, Succession, and other prime-time soap operas.

3) Wedding Season

Wedding Season is an upcoming new show on Hulu that combines the genres of action comedy and romantic thriller. The show is set to premiere on September 8.

Created by Oliver Lyttelton, the series follows a romantic affair between two strangers, British Stefan (played by Gavin Drea) and American Katie (Rosa Salazar), who is already engaged to Hugo Delaney. Katie and Hugo's wedding goes horribly wrong when the entire Delaney family is found poisoned and dead at the wedding reception.

Katie and Stefan naturally find themselves at the center of the murder investigation. The genre-bending whodunit series is set to be a mix of adventure, murder mystery, dark comedy, and romance.

4) Reboot

Reboot is another upcoming new show on Hulu. Created by Steven Levitan, the comedy series is set to premiere on September 20.

This new show explores the idea of what might happen if a popular 2000's sitcom is rebooted today. The show focuses on the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000's classic family sitcom called Step Right Up, who need to deal with their unresolved issues and navigate social media cancel-culture when a young writer pitches a reboot of their show.

The fun premise is backed up by a terrific cast including Keegan Michael-Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, and Calum Worthy. This is Levitan's first show since his major hit Modern Family, and it promises to be equally hilarious and insightful.

5) The Rookie: Feds

The Rookie: Feds is another new show on Hulu that is set to premiere on September 27. The show is a spinoff of The Rookie, a police procedural crime drama created by Alexi Hawley for ABC.

The show will center on Simone Clark (played by Niecy Nash), the FBI Academy's oldest rookie, who became an agent at the age of 48 after a long career in education.

The character was introduced in the fourth season of the original series when the FBI's Los Angeles division enlisted Simone's assistance when one of her former students was accused of terrorism.

The Rookie: Feds also stars Frankie Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark, and Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza.

Don't forget to watch The Patient as well as these other shows that will be releasing on Hulu in September.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande