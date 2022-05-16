What time will The Rookie Season 4 Episode 22 (finale) air on ABC? Pete Davidson's cameo and more details explored

The fourth season of ABC's acclaimed drama, The Rookie, has finally reached its climactic point and is ready to wrap up for the season with a possibly intense episode titled "Day in the Hole." This season has seen a lot of developments around the prolific John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), and with another season on the way, this is set to continue for the foreseeable future.

The upcoming episode of the procedural show will air on May 15, 2022, at 10.00 PM EST. Apart from a promising premise and some expected twists, this episode will feature some prominent guest stars, including Pete Davidson as Nathan Fillion's half-brother.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of The Rookie.

The Rookie Season 4, Episode 22 promo: A tough spot for Officer Nolan

Over four seasons, the show has focused on the development of Officer Nolan from the oldest rookie in the squad to a reliable police officer. In the previous episode, Sgt. Wade Grey (Richard T. Jones) advised Nolan about continuing his pursuit of becoming a training officer. This week will see Nolan in a tough spot.

The promo shows Pete's return along with another important character, Ellroy Basso (Alan Tudyk), who hadn't appeared for a while. Pete Davidson's return as Pete Nolan is a big event, as his appearances are always followed by unpredictable plot changes and events.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode of the show reads:

"Officer John Nolan is forced to spend a week in solitary confinement in a quiet border town with a young local officer who is in need of some training. Meanwhile, Sergeant Bradford and Officer Chen discover that looks are deceiving and go undercover together in a possible drug trafficking case on the season finale of The Rookie."

John Nolan will be in an extremely tough spot in this episode, according to the synopsis, as he is deemed to spend a week as an inmate in solitary confinement. This episode will also see the two brilliant officers, Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) and Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil), go on an undercover mission in a high-stakes case.

Alex Hawley has directed and written the screenplay for this upcoming episode of the show.

The upcoming episode of the procedural drama show will air on May 15, 2022, on the ABC channel at 10.00 PM ET. Viewers can also stream the episode online on Hulu.

